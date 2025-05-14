Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google Gemini is coming to Samsung Galaxy Watches and Buds: What to expect

Google Gemini is coming to Samsung Galaxy Watches and Buds: What to expect

Samsung said that Google Gemini availability will not just make the AI assistant natively available on Galaxy Watches but it will also improve the Gemini experience for users if they are wearing Buds

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced the arrival of Google-owned artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Gemini, to Galaxy wearables in the coming months. Samsung in a press release noted that it is integrating Gemini into Galaxy watches. Additionally, according to the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer, activating Gemini when paired with the Galaxy Buds 3 series will soon become easier.
 
This integration of Gemini is said to extend AI functionalities across the Galaxy ecosystem which will create a “cohesive and intelligent user experience.”
 

Gemini on Galaxy watch

 
Samsung said that the Gemini integration into Galaxy Watches will enable users to get hands-free assistance. Moreover, users will be able to use natural voice commands and get the work done.
 

  Samsung, while giving an example of this, wrote: “Simply ask Gemini to ‘Remember I’m using locker 43 today’ so you can focus on your workout without a second thought. Or when you receive an important email while your hands are tied up carrying groceries, just ask Gemini to ‘Summarize my last email’ for a quick overview.”
 
Gemini will fulfill these requests across apps, letting users quickly glance at the response and get right back to what they were doing.
 

Galaxy Buds to make Gemini integration better

 
According to Samsung, when used with Galaxy Buds, the Gemini experience will become even more seamless. Users will be able to use their voice or pinch and hold controls to activate Gemini on their Galaxy Buds. 
  Users will be able to interact smoothly with their Galaxy smartphones with the presence of Galaxy Buds. While giving an example for this, Samsung wrote that when someone would be lacing up their running shoes before a jog, they can just ask Gemini: “What’s the weather for my run today?” They won’t have to reach for their phone and Gemini will provide them with the answer to their questions.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

