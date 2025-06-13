Home / Technology / Tech News / iQOO reveals Z10 Lite 5G specifications ahead of India launch on June 18

iQOO reveals Z10 Lite 5G specifications ahead of India launch on June 18

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will launch in India on June 18 with MediaTek Dimensity 6300, dual camera set-up, 6,000mAh battery, and AI-powered features

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G (iQOO)
iQOO is set to launch its next Z series smartphone, the Z10 Lite, in India on June 18. The company has announced the launch date through a microsite on e-commerce platform Amazon. Ahead of the launch, the company has also revealed some of its key specifications and details. The iQOO Z10 Lite smartphone will be available in two colourways: Titanium Blue and Cyber Green. Here is what you can expect from the smartphone: 

iQOO Z10 Lite: What to expect

The upcoming iQOO Z10 Lite will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.
The smartphone will feature a dual rear camera set-up, placed in a vertical pill-shaped island, along with a flashlight. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 50MP primary camera with Sony sensor underneath. Other camera specifications have not been revealed yet.
 
The smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery that the company said will offer up to 70 hours of music playback, 22.7 hours of video playback and 9.17 hours of gaming. The smartphone will also get AI-powered image processing features, including ‘AI Erase’, ‘AI Photo Enhance’, and more.
 
iQOO has also revealed that the upcoming Z10 Lite 5G will have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. 

iQOO Z10 Lite : Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch, LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP Primary  
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh, 15W wired charging
  • Protection: IP64
  • OS: Android 15
 

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

