Nothing Phone 3 to be made in India, company revels ahead of July 1 launch

At last month’s Android Show: I/O Edition, Nothing CEO Carl Pei offered a brief glimpse of the Phone 3, describing it as the company’s first “true flagship.” He suggested that the device will feature a more premium design, likely incorporating materials such as metal and glass.

Instead, Nothing is expected to introduce a dot-matrix display on the back of the phone, similar to what ASUS offers on its ROG phones. This display could potentially support custom animations and basic interactions.

In terms of specifications, the Phone 3 is likely to feature a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. It may be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The camera set-up is expected to include a 50MP main sensor in a triple-camera configuration, along with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Powering the device will likely be a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 50W wired and 20W wireless charging.