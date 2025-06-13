POCO F7 may launch soon with 7550 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Details

POCO F7 is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 4 Pro which was launched in China in April. Apart from the design, the POCO F7 smartphone is likely to share similar specifications.

POCO F7: What to expect

According to the report, the POCO F7 is expected to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with sleek bezels. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 system-on-chip (SoC) coupled with a 12GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

For camera optics, the smartphone is likely to feature a dual camera set-up featuring a 50MP primary camera accompanied with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The smartphone is expected to pack a 7,550mAh battery with 90W wired charging.