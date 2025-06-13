Konami and Bloober Team working on a remake of Silent Hill 1: What we know

Japanese video game developer Konami has announced a remake of Silent Hill 1, which is a 1999 survival horror video game. The developer at Konami Press Start Live showcase revealed that this remake is officially in development at Bloober Team, the developer that handled the Silent Hill 2 remake. As of now, no release date has been announced for the game.

The showcase also featured a spotlight on Silent Hill F, the upcoming instalment in the franchise, which is scheduled to release on September 25. Marking a first for the series, this chapter is set in Japan. During the segment, the developers offered insight into the game’s creative process, revealing the inspirations behind its eerie design. Judging by what was shown, the game promises a deeply unsettling experience.

Silent Hill 1: What is it? Silent Hill (1999) is a psychological survival-horror game developed by Team Silent and published by Konami for the PlayStation platform. Players control Harry Mason, an ordinary father searching for his missing adopted daughter, Cheryl, in the fog-shrouded town of Silent Hill. The game uses a third-person perspective with fixed camera angles and cleverly utilises darkness and thick fog to mask the graphics while amplifying tension. Players navigate the eerie environment, solve puzzles, manage scarce ammunition, and fend off grotesque monstrosities using a limited arsenal of melee and ranged weapons.