Home / Technology / Tech News / Konami and Bloober Team working on a remake of Silent Hill 1: What we know

Konami and Bloober Team working on a remake of Silent Hill 1: What we know

Bloober Team delivered the remake for Silent Hill 2, which was received well, and now they are set to make a remake of the first part of the Silent Hill franchise

Silent Hill 1
Silent Hill 1
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese video game developer Konami has announced a remake of Silent Hill 1, which is a 1999 survival horror video game. The developer at Konami Press Start Live showcase revealed that this remake is officially in development at Bloober Team, the developer that handled the Silent Hill 2 remake. As of now, no release date has been announced for the game.
 
The showcase also featured a spotlight on Silent Hill F, the upcoming instalment in the franchise, which is scheduled to release on September 25. Marking a first for the series, this chapter is set in Japan. During the segment, the developers offered insight into the game’s creative process, revealing the inspirations behind its eerie design. Judging by what was shown, the game promises a deeply unsettling experience.

Silent Hill 1: What is it?

Silent Hill (1999) is a psychological survival-horror game developed by Team Silent and published by Konami for the PlayStation platform. Players control Harry Mason, an ordinary father searching for his missing adopted daughter, Cheryl, in the fog-shrouded town of Silent Hill.
 
The game uses a third-person perspective with fixed camera angles and cleverly utilises darkness and thick fog to mask the graphics while amplifying tension. Players navigate the eerie environment, solve puzzles, manage scarce ammunition, and fend off grotesque monstrosities using a limited arsenal of melee and ranged weapons.
Critically acclaimed as a defining title in the survival-horror genre, Silent Hill was praised for its atmospheric storytelling and emotional depth. Rather than relying on jump scares or action-heavy sequences, it delivers a pervasive sense of dread through sound design, unsettling visuals, and a haunting storyline involving a cult performing dark rituals. The narrative offers multiple endings based on in-game decisions, ranging from terrifying to unexpectedly quirky, setting a precedent for deeper, choice-driven horror experiences.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3 to be made in India, company revels ahead of July 1 launch

Apple targets spring 2026 for release of delayed upgrade of Siri AI

POCO F7 may launch soon with 7550 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Details

Microsoft brings Copilot Vision with on-screen awareness to free-tier users

Moto Tag gets UWB support, first on Google's Find Hub: What this means

Topics :Gamingonline gamesonline gaming

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story