Instagram adds real time Spotify song sharing to Notes, grid re-ordering

Spotify's new collaboration with Instagram will let users share real-time music through Notes, while upcoming grid customisation will offer personal control over Instagram profile layout

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Instagram is rolling out a new feature that will let users share the music they are currently listening to on Spotify, directly through Notes. While Notes, the short text update that appears above DMs, already allows sharing music, this new feature will let them share music that they are listening to in real time. Besides, Instagram will also soon allow users to re-arrange their posts in the Profile grid.

Real-time Spotify song sharing to Notes

This feature is built on Instagram’s ongoing collaboration with Spotify, which began last year with the addition of an “Add to Spotify” button. Now, users can give friends a live peek into their music choices, making it easier to connect over shared tastes or discover new tracks.
The feature will show the live track which is being played on Spotify, including the song title and artist.
 
Announcing the feature, head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri in an Instagram blog said “I want Instagram to be a place where people come together over creativity. To do so, we need to evolve as creativity evolves. I want Instagram to be a place where you can overcome self-doubt, and just make it, share it, do it anyway.” 

Profile grid reordering

Instagram is also preparing to launch another much-requested feature: profile grid reordering. This feature will allow users to manually rearrange the posts on their profile grid, helping them to arrange their profile’s layout in their ways, style or theme—regardless of when the content was originally posted.
Adam Mosseri had initially teased this update in January, and while it is not available yet, Instagram has now confirmed that the feature will be rolled out in coming weeks.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

