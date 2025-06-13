Friday, June 13, 2025 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lava launches budget Storm Play and Lite smartphones: Check price, specs

Lava launches budget Storm Play and Lite smartphones: Check price, specs

Lava's Storm Play will be available for purchase starting June 19, while the Storm Lite is set to go on sale from June 24, 2025. Both models will be sold exclusively through Amazon

Lava Storm Play

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has expanded its Storm line-up in India with the launch of two new smartphones. Lava has launched Storm Play smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, and Storm Lite powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 system-on-chip (SoC). Both Storm Play and Storm Lite will receive one Android upgrade and two years of security updates.

Lava Storm Play and Lite: Price and availability

  • Lava Storm Play price: Rs 9,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB)
  • Lava Storm Lite starting price: Rs 7,999 (4GB RAM + 128GB storage)
Lava Storm Play will go on sale starting June 19, whereas the Lite model will go on sale from June 24, 2025. Both smartphones will be up for purchase exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon.
 

Lava Storm Play: Details

Storm Play features a 6.75-inch HD+ notch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and runs on Android 15. The device includes 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, with an additional 6GB of virtual memory, and comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.
 
On the back, it has a dual camera set-up with a 50MP primary sensor (Sony IMX752). On the front, it packs an 8MP camera. It is shipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W charging via USB-C. Lava Storm Play will receive one major OS update and two years of security updates.

Lava Storm Play: Specifications

  • Display: 6.75-inch HD+ Notch Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, IP64 rating
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7060
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 18W
  • Operating System: Android 15

Lava Storm Lite: Details

Storm Lite features a 6.75-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It runs on Android 15. The device comes with 4GB of RAM, expandable by an additional 4GB of virtual memory, and up to 128GB of internal storage.
 
It includes a 50MP rear camera using Sony’s IMX752 sensor. Backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W Type-C charging support, the phone also offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick access. Lava Storm Lite will receive one major OS update and two years of security updates.

Lava Storm Lite: Specifications

  • Display: 6.75-inch HD+ Notch Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, IP64 rating
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: Up to 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX752)
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 15W
  • Operating System: Android 15

Topics : Lava Lava International smartphones

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

