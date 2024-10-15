Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing to launch Phone 2a Community Edition on October 30: What to expect

Nothing to launch Phone 2a Community Edition on October 30: What to expect

The winning concept design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition will feature a green-tinted phosphorescent material on the back that emits a soft glow in the dark

Nothing Community Update event
Nothing Community Update event
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nothing has announced that its "The Phone (2a) Community Edition Project" is now complete, and the British consumer technology brand company is set to launch the device on October 30. Nothing is hosting a Community Update event on that date to unveil the Community Edition model of the Nothing Phone 2a smartphone. The event will commence at 11:00 am GMT (4:30 pm IST) and will be live streamed on the company’s official website for a global audience.

Nothing Community Edition Project: Details

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Nothing Community Edition Project was conducted in four stages, starting with hardware design, where winners had the opportunity to collaborate with Nothing’s Industrial Design Team and R&D team to bring their concepts to life. This was followed by wallpaper design, packaging design, and marketing campaigns.

The company in May unveiled the winning concept design for the upcoming Phone 2a Community Edition model after completing the first stage. The concept, named Phosphorescence, features a green-tinted phosphorescent element on the back of the phone that emits a soft, ambient glow in the dark.

More From This Section

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming on launch day

Adobe Max highlights: Firefly video model, AI feature in Photoshop and more

Google Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders to start from Oct 17 on Flipkart: Know more

Samsung updates Tizen-based smart TVs with OneUI, adds new features: Report

Apple releases iOS 18.1 dev beta 7 ahead of public rollout later this month

According to the company, this feature is entirely analogue, requiring no power source, and can sustain its glow for several hours before gradually fading, recharging naturally in daylight. Nothing noted that this material is commonly used in the watch industry, and its luminescent quality offers practical benefits, such as helping users locate the phone in the dark or indicating its presence.
Apart from the new design, additional exclusive wallpapers, and new packaging, the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition model is expected to be identical to the standard Phone 2a model, with no changes in specifications.

Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 10-bit display, Full HD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Rear Camera: 50MP main with optical image stabilisation (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide-angle
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Charging: 45W, wired
  • Software: Android 14 based NothingOS
  • Support: Three years of Android updates and four years of security patches
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nothing OS 3.0 available in open beta for Phone (2a): Check new features

Tech wrap Oct 7: Apple event, Meta Movie Gen AI, Indus Battle Royale, more

CMF Watch Pro 2 review: Nothing's smartwatch is good, but not without flaws

Tech wrap Sep 25: ASUS AI PCs, OpenAI, Vivo V40e, Nothing Ear (open), more

Nothing launches Ear (open) earphones with novel ear-hook design: Details

Topics :NothingsmartphonesIndia smartphone market

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story