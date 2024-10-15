Nothing to launch Phone 2a Community Edition on October 30: What to expect

Nothing has announced that its "The Phone (2a) Community Edition Project" is now complete, and the British consumer technology brand company is set to launch the device on October 30. Nothing is hosting a Community Update event on that date to unveil the Community Edition model of the Nothing Phone 2a smartphone. The event will commence at 11:00 am GMT (4:30 pm IST) and will be live streamed on the company’s official website for a global audience.

The Nothing Community Edition Project was conducted in four stages, starting with hardware design, where winners had the opportunity to collaborate with Nothing’s Industrial Design Team and R&D team to bring their concepts to life. This was followed by wallpaper design, packaging design, and marketing campaigns.

The company in May unveiled the winning concept design for the upcoming Phone 2a Community Edition model after completing the first stage. The concept, named Phosphorescence, features a green-tinted phosphorescent element on the back of the phone that emits a soft, ambient glow in the dark.

According to the company, this feature is entirely analogue, requiring no power source, and can sustain its glow for several hours before gradually fading, recharging naturally in daylight. Nothing noted that this material is commonly used in the watch industry, and its luminescent quality offers practical benefits, such as helping users locate the phone in the dark or indicating its presence.

Apart from the new design, additional exclusive wallpapers, and new packaging, the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition model is expected to be identical to the standard Phone 2a model, with no changes in specifications.

Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications