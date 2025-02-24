Samsung launching Galaxy M16 and M06 5G smartphones soon: What to expect

Samsung has announced that it will be launching Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G smartphones in India soon. While the company has not detailed much on the upcoming smartphones, it said that both models will feature an all-new design with a refreshed colour palette and enhanced finish. Additionally, Samsung said that the two smartphones will come with segment-leading features.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and M06 5G: What to expect

Samsung India support page. The smartphone was reportedly listed with the model number "SM-M166P/DS." As per the report, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. It could bear similar specifications as the Galaxy A16 5G smartphone that launched last year with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, and a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor. According to a report by FoneArena, details of the upcoming Galaxy M16 5G recently surfaced on thesupport page. The smartphone was reportedly listed with the model number "SM-M166P/DS." As per the report, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. It could bear similar specifications as the Galaxy A16 5G smartphone that launched last year with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, and a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor.

As for the Galaxy M06 5G, it could be similar to the recently launched Galaxy F06 smartphone. If true, it could also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, coupled with up to 6GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch, Super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front camera: 13MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G: Expected specifications