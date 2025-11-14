Tech Wrap Nov 14: Vivo X300 series, ChatGPT group chats, Spotify lossless

Vivo X300, X300 Pro to launch in India with 200MP cameras Vivo has announced on X that the Vivo X300 series will arrive in India soon. As per Vivo’s website, the series includes the standard X300 and the X300 Pro — the same models introduced in China in October. The company has also listed several key specifications on its India site ahead of launch. The Vivo X300 series will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with a V3+ imaging chip and will include a camera system developed in partnership with Zeiss. Vivo has announced on X that the Vivo X300 series will arrive in India soon. As per Vivo’s website, the series includes the standard X300 and the X300 Pro — the same models introduced in China in October. The company has also listed several key specifications on its India site ahead of launch. The Vivo X300 series will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with a V3+ imaging chip and will include a camera system developed in partnership with Zeiss.

OpenAI is testing a group chat feature in ChatGPT, allowing as many as 20 people to work together in a shared conversation with the assistant. The feature is available on both mobile and web for signed-in users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan. Group chats support link-based invites, profile setup, and GPT-5.1 Auto responses. The feature also includes tools such as search, file and image uploads, dictation, and image generation. Spotify brings lossless audio to India, introduces new Premium plans Spotify has launched lossless audio in India and reorganized its subscription offerings. The company now provides four plans — Premium Lite, Premium Standard, Premium Platinum, and Premium Student. Lossless audio is limited to the Premium Platinum plan. Features like Spotify AI DJ are also restricted to the highest-tier plan. Previous plans, such as Duo, appear to have been discontinued.

LinkedIn's new AI feature lets you search for people in natural language LinkedIn has started rolling out an AI-based search tool for Premium users. This new feature lets users look for professionals through plain-language descriptions — for instance, “someone who’s grown a small business” or “an expert in digital marketing” — instead of relying on job titles, companies, or multiple filters. LinkedIn says the system combines profile data with AI to find people whose experience fits the user’s query. Google's new AI shopping tools can help you search, compare, buy Google is introducing new AI shopping tools aimed at simplifying product search, comparison, and purchasing. The updates include improvements to AI Mode, such as a feature that calls nearby stores to check availability and prices, and an automated checkout option that completes purchases when an item reaches the user’s selected price. Google says the goal is to reduce steps in both online and in-store shopping.

Google Messages may soon let you mention members in group Google Messages is reportedly beginning to roll out the ability to mention people in group chats, letting users tag someone directly to draw their attention. According to 9to5Google, the feature is appearing for some users, and tagged participants will be notified even if the group is muted. Mozilla to add optional 'AI Window' in Firefox: What's new and how it works Mozilla is preparing to introduce more AI features in Firefox with a new tool called AI Window. The tool will let users chat with an AI assistant while browsing — but only if they choose to enable it. Mozilla says the aim is to give users the choice of whether they want AI support, rather than integrating it deeply into the browser or prompting everyone to use it.

OnePus 15 sale starts in India: Check price, introductory offers, specs OnePlus has released its latest flagship, the OnePlus 15, in India. The phone starts at Rs 72,999 and is now available to buy with several introductory offers, including bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and no-interest EMI options. Need a co-player in video games? Google's SIMA 2 shows how AI could help Google has unveiled SIMA 2, the next version of its AI agent built for 3D virtual environments. Unlike the earlier SIMA, which handled simple commands like “turn left” or “open the map,” SIMA 2 functions more like a co-player — able to understand intent, respond, plan actions, and improve over time.

Google begins wider rollout of call recording feature on Pixel phones Google is expanding the call recording feature to older Pixel models after announcing it in September. According to 9to5Google, the option is appearing on Pixel 6 series and newer devices running Android 14 or later that do not have the AI-powered Call Notes feature. PlayStation Plus Nov game catalog: GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption, MotoGP 25 Sony has refreshed its PlayStation Plus catalogue for November with new titles for subscribers. This month includes GTA V, Red Dead Redemption, and MotoGP 25. Each month, Sony adds a set of games that PS Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe members can access at no additional cost for a limited time. All titles will be available to download from November 18. The PS Plus Extra plan costs Rs 749 per month, while Deluxe is priced at Rs 849.

Spotify tests Audiobook Recaps so you can jump back in without re-listening NotebookLM update adds Deep Research and wider file support: What's new Google is rolling out a major update to NotebookLM to make research easier and more flexible. According to the company’s blog, the new Deep Research tool can search the web, collect useful information and create detailed reports for users. NotebookLM is also adding support for more file types, letting users work with sheets, images, Word documents and other formats in one place. These new features are rolling out to all users over the next week, with image support arriving in the next few weeks. Spotify is testing a new Audiobook Recaps feature on iOS. According to the company’s blog, the tool is designed to help listeners quickly recall the part of the audiobook they last heard. Since many users pause long audiobooks for extended periods, the feature aims to make it easier to continue without replaying large sections.