Home / Technology / Tech News / Krafton releases BGMI 3.8 update with India-exclusive events: What's new

Krafton releases BGMI 3.8 update with India-exclusive events: What's new

BGMI 3.8 update brings a steampunk mode, new weapons, anniversary crate, and India-exclusive events, including the sting partnership and discovery island

BGMI 3.8 update
BGMI 3.8 update
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Krafton has released a 3.8 version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The update brings steampunk frontier mode, an anniversary crate, and a lineup of India-exclusive collaborations and events. According to Krafton, BGMI 3.8 Update fuses futuristic mechanics with homegrown cultural integrations to deliver bold, immersive, and locally relevant experiences.
 
Here are the changes that the BGMI 3.8 update version is bringing for players. 

BGMI 3.8 Update: What is new

Steampunk frontier mode

From May 15 to July 14, a new limited-time mode set in the steampunk city of Aetherholm will be available. Players will get to engage in massive Titan battles at the Ruined Castle, zip across the map using slide rails, and gain vertical advantage with hot air balloons. High-speed Cyclone Coasters enable rapid escapes and aerial assaults, while secret treasure rooms reward exploration with top-tier loot. Featuring ODM gear, giant transformations inspired by Attack on Titan, and steampunk-themed weapons and visuals, this mode challenges players to adapt and dominate in an industrial battlefield.

Classic and Arena mode enhancements

A new Fila UAZ (jeep) will be available in the game to offer enhanced durability and driver-side protection. Players driving the vehicle will now be able to shoot one-handed weapons while driving. A new weapon named JS9 SMG will also be available in the game which is claimed to offer a high fire rate and be the ideal fit for low recoil encounters. As for the Solo Arena mode, players above Level 10 will now be eligible to engage in 1v1 matchups. 

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max: May 15 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds and more

BGMI releases new redeem codes for in-game rewards ahead of 3.8 update

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 14, win diamond and more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 13, win emotes and weapon skins

BGMI new redeem codes: Get weapon upgrades and more ahead of 3.8 update

Anniversary crate

As per Krafton, players will get to celebrate BGMI's legacy with the Anniversary Edition Crate, featuring upgradable weapons including UZI, Groza, UMP45, and M16A4 bundled with lobby themes, themed backpacks, and new cosmetic sets.

Hyperlocal engagements and India-exclusive experiences

Krafton has rolled out a series of India-focused updates. It has partnered with energy drink brand Sting to introduce it as an official in-game power-up, with co-branded bottles expected to hit shelves across India soon. A limited-time event called Discovery Island, running from May 17 to July 1, 2025, lets players earn rewards by playing Classic Mode matches. These matches contribute exploration points toward both individual items and a national goal of raising the BMPS 2025 prize pool by up to Rs 4 crore. 
 
In another addition, BGMI has launched a Cricket League Exchange Center event where players can vote for cricket-inspired teams and earn themed jerseys. Meanwhile, the newly introduced Rondo Map now features India-specific billboards and visuals, reinforcing the game’s continued focus on regional relevance.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

YouTube tests emotion-based ads: How it may change the viewing experience

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is coming next April: Ubisoft

Realme GT7 to be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9400e: Details here

Microsoft tests 'Hey Copilot' voice command to wake AI on Windows 11

Apple, Samsung may replace Plus models with ultra-thin smartphones: Report

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: May 15 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story