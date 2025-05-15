Krafton releases BGMI 3.8 update with India-exclusive events: What's new

Krafton has released a 3.8 version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) . The update brings steampunk frontier mode, an anniversary crate, and a lineup of India-exclusive collaborations and events. According to Krafton, BGMI 3.8 Update fuses futuristic mechanics with homegrown cultural integrations to deliver bold, immersive, and locally relevant experiences.

Here are the changes that the BGMI 3.8 update version is bringing for players.

BGMI 3.8 Update: What is new

Steampunk frontier mode

From May 15 to July 14, a new limited-time mode set in the steampunk city of Aetherholm will be available. Players will get to engage in massive Titan battles at the Ruined Castle, zip across the map using slide rails, and gain vertical advantage with hot air balloons. High-speed Cyclone Coasters enable rapid escapes and aerial assaults, while secret treasure rooms reward exploration with top-tier loot. Featuring ODM gear, giant transformations inspired by Attack on Titan, and steampunk-themed weapons and visuals, this mode challenges players to adapt and dominate in an industrial battlefield.

Classic and Arena mode enhancements

A new Fila UAZ (jeep) will be available in the game to offer enhanced durability and driver-side protection. Players driving the vehicle will now be able to shoot one-handed weapons while driving. A new weapon named JS9 SMG will also be available in the game which is claimed to offer a high fire rate and be the ideal fit for low recoil encounters. As for the Solo Arena mode, players above Level 10 will now be eligible to engage in 1v1 matchups.

Anniversary crate

As per Krafton, players will get to celebrate BGMI's legacy with the Anniversary Edition Crate, featuring upgradable weapons including UZI, Groza, UMP45, and M16A4 bundled with lobby themes, themed backpacks, and new cosmetic sets.

Hyperlocal engagements and India-exclusive experiences

Krafton has rolled out a series of India-focused updates. It has partnered with energy drink brand Sting to introduce it as an official in-game power-up, with co-branded bottles expected to hit shelves across India soon. A limited-time event called Discovery Island, running from May 17 to July 1, 2025, lets players earn rewards by playing Classic Mode matches. These matches contribute exploration points toward both individual items and a national goal of raising the BMPS 2025 prize pool by up to Rs 4 crore.

In another addition, BGMI has launched a Cricket League Exchange Center event where players can vote for cricket-inspired teams and earn themed jerseys. Meanwhile, the newly introduced Rondo Map now features India-specific billboards and visuals, reinforcing the game’s continued focus on regional relevance.