YouTube tests emotion-based ads: How it may change the viewing experience

YouTube is reportedly preparing to introduce an advertising system called “Peak Points”, which will utilise artificial intelligence (AI) to insert advertisements at contextually relevant moments within videos. According to a report by TechCrunch, the Peak Points system employs Google’s Gemini AI to analyse video content and identify moments where viewer engagement is at its highest. Advertisements will be placed immediately after these peak engagement points to capture attention at its most focused.

The report states that the company unveiled this new advertising format during its Upfront presentation held in New York earlier this week.

YouTube Peak Points ads system: What is it and how it may change the experience

ALSO READ: Realme GT7 to be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9400e: Details here As per the report, this upcoming shift in advertising strategy is intended to benefit advertisers through a technique known as emotion-based targeting. This approach involves placing advertisements following emotionally charged scenes—such as a surprise twist, a compelling speech, or a significant reveal—on the assumption that viewers are more likely to retain advertisements shown during heightened emotional states.

Such emotional intensity is believed to improve advertisement recall, providing better value for advertisers. However, the strategy may not be well-received by all viewers. For many, emotionally impactful moments are often the most immersive segments of a video. Interrupting these with an advertisement may be perceived as intrusive, potentially disrupting the narrative flow and diminishing the overall viewing experience.

This has raised concerns that the Peak Points system could alienate some viewers, particularly those engaged with story-driven or emotionally resonant content.

Amazon to introduce advertisements on Prime Video

In related developments, Amazon has also announced a significant change to its Prime Video streaming platform . Beginning June 17, Prime Video will begin including limited advertisements within its films and television shows.

According to Amazon, the volume of advertisements will be less than what is typically shown on television channels and competing streaming services. For users who prefer uninterrupted viewing, Amazon will offer an optional ad-free add-on plan. This plan, available in addition to the standard Prime membership, will be priced at Rs 699 as part of an introductory offer.