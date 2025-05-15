Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is coming next April: Ubisoft

French video game publisher Ubisoft has reportedly revealed that the “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” remake will go on sale before April 2026. According to a report by Insider Gaming, Ubisoft in its earnings call revealed that the progress on the game is on track and it will be released before the first half of next year. According to a report by The Verge, this game was originally supposed to be launched in 2021, however, due to some reason it got delayed thrice.

As per The Verge, amidst the delays, the game got shipped to a different studio which had to start from scratch which is why it is possible that the game lost its original writer and notable performance of its English voice actor.

ALSO READ: Realme GT7 to be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9400e: Details here As per Insider Gaming, Ubisoft in the earnings call revealed that it expects Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake to be one of the games that will help its bottom line during the fiscal year of 2025-26.

What changed between 2021 and 2025

When the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was first revealed in 2020, it featured Yuri Lowenthal—the original English voice of the Prince—and series creator, Jordan Mechner. According to The Verge, at the time, Lowenthal praised Ubisoft for preserving Mechner’s original script and joked about being retained over a “younger, hotter actor.”

However, since the project was handed over to Ubisoft’s Montreal studio in 2022, the extent of their current involvement remains uncertain. Fans are left wondering if the changes are truly for the better—or will the remake lack the essence of the original game.