Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is coming next April: Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is coming next April: Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake reportedly got delayed thrice since 2021 but now Ubisoft during the earnings call revealed that it will go on sale by April 2026

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French video game publisher Ubisoft has reportedly revealed that the “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” remake will go on sale before April 2026. According to a report by Insider Gaming, Ubisoft in its earnings call revealed that the progress on the game is on track and it will be released before the first half of next year. According to a report by The Verge, this game was originally supposed to be launched in 2021, however, due to some reason it got delayed thrice.
 
As per The Verge, amidst the delays, the game got shipped to a different studio which had to start from scratch which is why it is possible that the game lost its original writer and notable performance of its English voice actor.
 
 
As per Insider Gaming, Ubisoft in the earnings call revealed that it expects Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake to be one of the games that will help its bottom line during the fiscal year of 2025-26. 

What changed between 2021 and 2025

When the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was first revealed in 2020, it featured Yuri Lowenthal—the original English voice of the Prince—and series creator, Jordan Mechner. According to The Verge, at the time, Lowenthal praised Ubisoft for preserving Mechner’s original script and joked about being retained over a “younger, hotter actor.”

Also Read

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 coming to Sony PS5 with support for 60fps gameplay: Check details

Assassin's Creed Shadow

Assassin's Creed Shadows reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2: Details

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown game is now available for Android and iOS

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mobile to release on Android, iOS: Details

Tech Wrap March 28

Tech Wrap March 28: WhatsApp on iOS, OpenAI GPU melts, Google travel

However, since the project was handed over to Ubisoft’s Montreal studio in 2022, the extent of their current involvement remains uncertain. Fans are left wondering if the changes are truly for the better—or will the remake lack the essence of the original game.

More From This Section

Realme GT 7

Realme GT7 to be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9400e: Details here

Microsoft Copilot wake command (Microsoft)

Microsoft tests 'Hey Copilot' voice command to wake AI on Windows 11

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Apple, Samsung may replace Plus models with ultra-thin smartphones: Report

artificial intelligence, Customer Service, Chatbots in customer service, Chatbot help, Technology

Qlik unveils agentic experience to simplify data workflows, aid decisions

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: May 15 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds and more

Topics : Ubisoft Gaming Games Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon