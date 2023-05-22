Krafton's BGMI now available to download on Play Store, govt lifts ban

Good news for all gaming enthusiasts, BGMI, one of the most famous battle royal games in India, returned to the market as the Indian government lifted the ban.



Krafton's Indian version of PUBG Mobile, BGMI, confirmed its comeback, and the game is now available on the Google play store. Users facing difficulties downloading the game from the play store can also download from BGMI's official website, and after clicking on the Play button, they will land on the download page. You can download the game for free.



The size of the game is approximately 750 MB, but with all the in-game content, the game could take over three GB of storage on your device.



Currently, the news is not available for iPhone users, as the game is not available on the Apple app store. IPhone users have to wait for some more days to play BGMI on iPhones. PUBG was banned last year

Due to privacy concerns, the Indian government banned PUBG mobile in August last year, along with 117 other Chinese applications. Since then, the creators of PUBG, are in touch with the Indian government to revoke the ban.



The Kraftons worked with authorities and relaunched the game with Indian-specific changes, but again the game was banned after a few months of its launch.



Kraftoon's team once again worked with the Indian government and worked on the relaunch of the BGMI, but this time, the authorities will keep an eye on the game. The game developer agreed to undergo several changes, including the change of blood colour from red to green.



If the game violates any government guidelines, the game is likely to be banned again. BGMI server is down

Currently, the company issued an official statement stating India today, that shows some users are not able to download the game. The official statement from the company reads,



"Currently, the closed test track for BGMI is updated. Those who opted for a public test for the game before its launch are expected to get a message which takes them to the Play Store for downloading the game. However, the link won't work and the game cannot be downloaded as the servers have been shut. We also understand that some other users who had not opted for the closed test are also getting this message. This is a technical error and we are working on resolving it."