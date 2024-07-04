Lack of skilled researchers, not funding, a bigger problem for AI startups

The lack of skilled researchers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a bigger issue that Indian AI startups are facing as a hindrance to developing homegrown solutions in the field, said investors and founders during a session at the Global IndiaAI Summit in New Delhi on Thursday.

"India doesn't have a paucity of capital, and today what is happening is that capital is being invested in the best founders who are building the most interesting companies. So in AI, what we are seeing is the beginning of a very interesting wave of AI application companies," said Rajan Anandan, managing director, Peak XV, a leading venture capital firm.



Anandan said that the real issue in the sector is the lack of qualified AI researchers in the country. “We just need more AI researchers. Where are they going to come from? ... 20 per cent of the global AI researchers are of Indian origin, we should bring them back. Most of them are sitting in the US, but we should bring them back, the way China did successfully over the last 15 years,” he added.

Anandan also said India had the largest number of STEM graduates. “We just need to make sure we invest in them over a period of time.”



Stressing the fact that funding was not an issue for AI startups, Anandan said that the firm had Rs 16,000 crore of dry powder. “Just our firm, one firm has this much. So there's no shortage of capital. We just want more people starting up in AI,” he added.

Fellow panellist Abhishek Upperwal, founder and CEO, Soket Labs, underscored the need for good researchers, especially when it comes to building foundational AI models—an area where Indian startups have to compete with big global players.

“I'm happy that people are talking about the research aspect when it comes to building foundation models because that is ultimately very important. Unless we don't break that particular barrier, we will mostly be executing and building on top of whatever has been done,” he said.



Taking the example of OpenAI, Upperwal said that because of the lack of resources, Indian firms will ultimately end up building on top of the existing western models like OpenAI.

“But if we have to be at the frontier, we have to essentially invest in research and break that particular barrier,” he added.

The panellists unanimously agreed that homegrown AI talent and contextualisation of data to be used to train language models were the key requirements for Indian AI startups to succeed.

The panellists were speaking during a session at the Global India AI Summit that concluded on Thursday after two days of discussions and deliberations with participants from across the world in the Bharat Mandapam.