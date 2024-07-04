Threads hits 175 mn monthly users, India among most active countries: Meta

Meta has announced that Threads has reached the milestone of 175 million monthly active users, with India being one of the most active regions. Threads, Meta’s social media platform launched last year to rival X (formerly Twitter), made the announcement to commemorate its one year anniversary. Alongside this announcement, Meta shared following updates and insights into the activities within the Threads community.

Over 50 million topic tags have been created on Threads to date. Topic Tags, which Meta rolled out in December last year, sorts content based on the category of post making it more discoverable on the Threads platform.

