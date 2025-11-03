Tech Wrap Nov 3: OnePlus 15, Windows 11 shared audio, Xbox UI on MSI Claw

OnePlus has introduced its in-house OnePlus Gaming Technology, aimed at enhancing mobile gaming speed, smoothness, and responsiveness. The company confirmed that this technology will debut with the upcoming OnePlus 15 series. This indicates that along with the flagship OnePlus 15, launching in India on November 13, the feature could also extend to the expected OnePlus 15R model.

Microsoft is testing a new shared audio feature in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build (26220.7051) for Dev and Beta Channel users. As detailed in the Windows Insider blog, this feature—built on Bluetooth LE Audio broadcast—lets a Windows 11 PC stream sound to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, including headphones, earbuds, speakers, or hearing aids. Google has also enabled Bluetooth LE Audio broadcast support in Android 16.

After ASUS ROG Ally gaming handhelds, MSI Claw gets Xbox console-like UI After launching the Xbox full-screen experience on ASUS ROG Ally and Ally X handhelds last month, Microsoft has announced that the feature will now expand to MSI’s gaming handheld lineup. The company said in a press release that the Xbox-style full-screen interface is coming to the MSI Claw through the Windows 11 Insider Preview build. WhatsApp may soon let you customise chats with new themes on Apple Macs Following the rollout of chat themes on the WhatsApp Business app, the feature is now making its way to the Mac version. As reported by update tracker WABetaInfo, this aims to provide a more uniform chat experience across platforms. With this addition, Mac users will be able to personalise their chat backgrounds, similar to those on iPhone and iPad. The feature is currently available to select beta users and is expected to expand in the coming weeks.

Vivo launches Y19s smartphone in India with 6000mAh battery Vivo has launched its Y19s smartphone in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and a 6,000mAh battery. The device includes several AI-based features such as AI Erase for removing unwanted objects from images and AI Photo Enhance for improving image details. Google Photos adds 'trendy' templates for quick video edits Google Photos is rolling out new video editing templates to simplify short video creation. According to Google’s support page, the update expands on the existing Highlight video tool, adding “trendy” templates. These pre-designed layouts help users turn photos and clips into polished videos with minimal editing effort.

Adobe's new AI tools can erase objects from videos, turn lamps on magically At its Max conference, Adobe introduced a series of experimental AI tools called “Sneaks,” designed to make creative work across photo, video, and audio editing easier. The company said these early-stage tools can instantly apply an edit made on one frame to an entire video, adjust lighting, and even correct mispronounced words in audio files. Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in February 2026 Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil its next flagship series in late February 2026. As reported by Android Central, citing South Korean outlet Money Today, the Galaxy S26 lineup will debut on February 25, 2026. The series is expected to retain Samsung’s familiar structure of a base, Plus, and Ultra model.

Google may soon show ads in Search's AI mode, AI experiences Google has confirmed it is experimenting with advertisements inside its AI mode and Gemini-powered AI experiences. During a podcast appearance on Silicon Valley Girl, Robby Stein, Vice President of Product for Google Search, said that the company has started testing ads within the AI-powered Search interface and other AI experiences. OpenAI to sell Sora credits for AI video generation beyond daily limit OpenAI has announced that users will soon be able to purchase extra credits to generate additional AI videos in Sora. Bill Peebles, the head of Sora, said on X that users can buy “extra gens” once they hit their daily limit. He also noted that the company may lower the free generation limit over time to support user growth.

Perplexity to show pictures from Getty Images in AI search results, more Perplexity will now display images from Getty Images across its AI search and discovery tools as part of a new multi-year partnership. The deal boosted Getty’s shares by five per cent and marks another major licensing agreement between AI startups and media companies aiming to balance innovation with content rights protection. Lenskart set to launch AI-powered smart glasses in Dec after listing Eyewear company Lenskart is preparing to launch its first pair of AI-powered smart glasses by the end of December, according to people familiar with the matter. Internally known as “B by Lenskart Smartglasses,” the upcoming device is expected to feature AI-based interaction, health insights, and UPI payment functionality.