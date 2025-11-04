ChatGPT Go now available free in India for 1 year: Here's how to get it

OpenAI’s paid ChatGPT Go plan is now available for free to users in India for one full year, starting Tuesday (November 4). The company announced that anyone who signs up during this limited-time promotional period will receive free access to the otherwise paid plan.

The Go version was introduced as an affordable alternative for users seeking enhanced features of ChatGPT , such as higher message limits, image generation, and the ability to upload files.

Why has OpenAI made ChatGPT Go free in India?

India has quickly become one of OpenAI’s fastest-growing markets. The company said it wants to recognise the “enthusiasm and creativity” of Indian users, noting that paid subscriptions in the country doubled within just a month of ChatGPT Go’s launch in August.

“To celebrate OpenAI’s DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on November 4, its first in India, OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available free for one full year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period, starting November 4,” the company said in a statement. ALSO READ | Why are OpenAI's legacy GPT models returning to ChatGPT? We may have answer The move is part of OpenAI’s broader expansion strategy in India, where adoption of AI tools is growing rapidly across both professional and personal use cases. What does the offer include for Indian users? ChatGPT Go was launched in India in August at ₹399 per month, offering features like:

• Higher chat limits • More daily image generations • Larger file uploads • Longer memory capabilities Under the new promotion, all these advanced features, powered by OpenAI’s flagship GPT-5 model, will be free for 12 months to those who sign up starting November 4. Even existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will receive an additional free year of access. The offer, however, is time-limited, requiring users to register during the promotional window to qualify. Here's how to activate your free ChatGPT Go plan: • Go to the ChatGPT website or open the ChatGPT app on your phone.

• Sign in with your existing account details • Tap on your profile icon and select 'Upgrade your plan' (You can also go to Settings -- Subscription) • Choose the ChatGPT Go option • Follow the on-screen steps to finish activation Once done, the ChatGPT Go plan will be instantly added to your account. Why is India becoming key to OpenAI’s global expansion? India is now OpenAI’s second-largest market globally, underscoring the country’s growing appetite for AI tools. The free access offer comes at a time when competitors such as Perplexity AI and Google are also targeting Indian users with similar free plans.