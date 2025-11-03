Monday, November 03, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / After ASUS ROG Ally gaming handhelds, MSI Claw gets Xbox console-like UI

After ASUS ROG Ally gaming handhelds, MSI Claw gets Xbox console-like UI

Microsoft expands its Xbox full-screen experience to the MSI Claw, in a move to bring console-style navigation to more Windows handhelds

MSI Claw 8

MSI Claw 8

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After debuting it with ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X last month, Microsoft has announced that it is now expanding the Xbox full-screen experience feature to the MSI family of gaming handheld consoles. In a press release, Microsoft announced that the full-screen experience feature will now be available to MSI Claw as part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview build.
 
Microsoft also confirmed that more device makers will soon bring Xbox FSE support to their handhelds. Lenovo’s upcoming Legion Go 2, expected to launch next year, is among the upcoming devices which will integrate the feature, signalling the company’s broader push to unify the gaming experience among Windows handheld devices.
 

What is Xbox full-screen experience feature

The Xbox full-screen experience feature transforms the standard Windows interface into a simplified, controller-friendly environment similar to an Xbox console dashboard.

Also Read

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally with Xbox UI

ROG Xbox Ally review: Asus' handheld is Xbox first, but with Windows quirks

Tech Wrap October 7

Tech Wrap Oct 7: Asus ROG Xbox Ally, HMD Touch 4G, Vivo V60e launched

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox AllyASUS ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally

Asus ROG Xbox Ally series available for pre-orders, price starts at ₹69,900

ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X

Asus ROG Xbox Ally series pre-orders in India begin October 7: Details here

Arnold Su

Market for AI PCs is in India's smaller cities: Asus India's Arnold Supremium

 
It allows players to browse their game library, switch between titles, and launch the Xbox app seamlessly using gamepad controls, without needing to rely on traditional desktop navigation.

How to enable Xbox full-screen experience feature on MSI Claw

According to Microsoft, users with compatible devices can activate the feature by heading to Settings > Gaming > Full screen experience, and selecting Xbox as their home app.
 
Once enabled, it can be accessed through the Task View or Game Bar, or even set to launch automatically when the device starts up.
In other related news, Microsoft has confirmed that its next-generation Xbox console is in development alongside its growing focus on handheld gaming. Xbox president Sarah Bond told Variety that the company remains “100 per cent” committed to new console hardware with AMD, while expanding its ecosystem through the Handheld Compatibility Program. She clarified that the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally partnership complements — not replaces — traditional consoles. Reports suggest the upcoming Xbox may feature a modular “Magnus” chip design for upgradable components.

More From This Section

Google Photos

Google Photos adds 'trendy' templates for quick video edits: How to use

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in February 2026: What to expect

Window 11's Shared audio (preview) settings showing two connected devices

Windows 11 PCs will let you stream same audio on two Bluetooth LE devices

lenskart

Lenskart set to launch AI-powered smart glasses in Dec after listing

OnePlus 15 to debut with new gaming technology

OnePlus 15 to launch with advanced gaming tools on Nov 13: What to expect

Topics : Asus Xbox ASUS ROG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon