After ASUS ROG Ally gaming handhelds, MSI Claw gets Xbox console-like UI

After debuting it with ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X last month, Microsoft has announced that it is now expanding the Xbox full-screen experience feature to the MSI family of gaming handheld consoles. In a press release, Microsoft announced that the full-screen experience feature will now be available to MSI Claw as part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview build.

Microsoft also confirmed that more device makers will soon bring Xbox FSE support to their handhelds. Lenovo’s upcoming Legion Go 2, expected to launch next year, is among the upcoming devices which will integrate the feature, signalling the company’s broader push to unify the gaming experience among Windows handheld devices.

What is Xbox full-screen experience feature The Xbox full-screen experience feature transforms the standard Windows interface into a simplified, controller-friendly environment similar to an Xbox console dashboard. It allows players to browse their game library, switch between titles, and launch the Xbox app seamlessly using gamepad controls, without needing to rely on traditional desktop navigation. How to enable Xbox full-screen experience feature on MSI Claw According to Microsoft, users with compatible devices can activate the feature by heading to Settings > Gaming > Full screen experience, and selecting Xbox as their home app.