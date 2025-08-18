Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI's redeem codes for August 18: Here is how to get White Rabbit backpack

BGMI's redeem codes for August 18: Here is how to get White Rabbit backpack

Krafton India has rolled out new BGMI redeem codes on August 18, giving players an opportunity to unlock the exclusive White Rabbit backpack. Here is how to claim it

BGMI redeem codes

BGMI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton India has released the 17th set of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, taking the total number of active codes to 850. Each set carries 50 unique codes that unlock rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. This batch also includes a code for the White Rabbit backpack.
 
Players can claim the rewards through BGMI’s official redemption site, with all codes remaining valid until September 12, 2025. The developer has cautioned that codes obtained or redeemed from unofficial sources will be treated as invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 18:

  • EDZBZ6J5MW7GCPEG
  • EDZCZNT7MS5HWXWA
  • EDZDZ3QX89C3XUSA
  • EDZEZ9JMEHWPF4B8
  • EDZFZQ7QQ8X7X8CD
  • EDZGZKC5EJDM6SVC
  • EDZHZQE4CK9Q54Q3
  • EDZIZQXUHXRK4N89
  • EDZJZQXVPECFVFNV
  • EDZKZD7FX43R4JQB
  • EDZLZ3JDW94ACDXG
  • EDZMZ7PCTS83FPB4
  • EDZNZFX85BR3AF4P
  • EDZOZ8844AFXWFF8
  • EDZPZAWGH888PVDC
  • EDZQZSGPKEAA4JR4
  • EDZRZSFKE7MSA7W8
  • EDZVZBWRNBN4MDPU
  • EDZTZ3HGG9CNES7N
  • EDZUZKSD8RWD8PU4
  • EDZBAZJC6GU9CK8V
  • EDZBBZ5QCXRCWTPV
  • EDZBCZX94GBEBD7G
  • EDZBDZ673M9WTCSC
  • EDZBEZXDAS3H6BV3
  • EDZBFZ36NPCSFSPH
  • EDZBGZTBN7FU59JP
  • EDZBHZ7DEDDU5W8A
  • EDZBIZVRVD43EU67
  • EDZBJZQAWWC45QT4
  • EDZBKZDXFCCS9QSC
  • EDZBLZRNA8KCUQSN
  • EDZBMZ6EP5NMGSHF
  • EDZBNZC9Q8P6ND4V
  • EDZBOZUPPA6AMCBK
  • EDZBPZC8E4JVP5HJ
  • EDZBQZN35M7SNA4X
  • EDZBRZC87D4TEKE6
  • EDZBVZQPV59PUBEG
  • EDZBTZ76VFMVDW7Q
  • EDZBUZHAMJGNT34A
  • EDZCAZSAJ65WEH99
  • EDZCBZDAQM5EXREM
  • EDZCCZU6B5KUTUQ9
  • EDZCDZ9XFB78RN3W
  • EDZCEZNQ7AHFXMGV
  • EDZCFZHQ5PGXFDCP
  • EDZCGZBX8AQF8ABE
  • EDZCHZA8VRRXNDBH
  • EDZCIZ5VR8RVD96U
 

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

More From This Section

HTC Vive Eagle smart glasses

HTC debuts AI-powered Vive Eagle smart glasses to rival Meta, Google, more

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: IP68 protection, Qi2 wireless charging expected

Redmi 15 5G

Xiaomi to launch Redmi 15 with 7000mAh battery on August 19: What to expect

robo in health ai in health

Robo-surgeries soar as AI boosts surgical efficiency, diagnostic precisionpremium

Philipp Herzig, chief technology officer and chief AI officer of SAP SE

There is a lot of hype about agentic AI, says SAP CTO Philipp Herzigpremium

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon