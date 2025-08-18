Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI's redeem codes for August 18: Here is how to get White Rabbit backpack

BGMI's redeem codes for August 18: Here is how to get White Rabbit backpack

Krafton India has rolled out new BGMI redeem codes on August 18, giving players an opportunity to unlock the exclusive White Rabbit backpack. Here is how to claim it

BGMI
BGMI
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Krafton India has released the 17th set of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, taking the total number of active codes to 850. Each set carries 50 unique codes that unlock rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. This batch also includes a code for the White Rabbit backpack.
 
Players can claim the rewards through BGMI’s official redemption site, with all codes remaining valid until September 12, 2025. The developer has cautioned that codes obtained or redeemed from unofficial sources will be treated as invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 18:

  • EDZBZ6J5MW7GCPEG
  • EDZCZNT7MS5HWXWA
  • EDZDZ3QX89C3XUSA
  • EDZEZ9JMEHWPF4B8
  • EDZFZQ7QQ8X7X8CD
  • EDZGZKC5EJDM6SVC
  • EDZHZQE4CK9Q54Q3
  • EDZIZQXUHXRK4N89
  • EDZJZQXVPECFVFNV
  • EDZKZD7FX43R4JQB
  • EDZLZ3JDW94ACDXG
  • EDZMZ7PCTS83FPB4
  • EDZNZFX85BR3AF4P
  • EDZOZ8844AFXWFF8
  • EDZPZAWGH888PVDC
  • EDZQZSGPKEAA4JR4
  • EDZRZSFKE7MSA7W8
  • EDZVZBWRNBN4MDPU
  • EDZTZ3HGG9CNES7N
  • EDZUZKSD8RWD8PU4
  • EDZBAZJC6GU9CK8V
  • EDZBBZ5QCXRCWTPV
  • EDZBCZX94GBEBD7G
  • EDZBDZ673M9WTCSC
  • EDZBEZXDAS3H6BV3
  • EDZBFZ36NPCSFSPH
  • EDZBGZTBN7FU59JP
  • EDZBHZ7DEDDU5W8A
  • EDZBIZVRVD43EU67
  • EDZBJZQAWWC45QT4
  • EDZBKZDXFCCS9QSC
  • EDZBLZRNA8KCUQSN
  • EDZBMZ6EP5NMGSHF
  • EDZBNZC9Q8P6ND4V
  • EDZBOZUPPA6AMCBK
  • EDZBPZC8E4JVP5HJ
  • EDZBQZN35M7SNA4X
  • EDZBRZC87D4TEKE6
  • EDZBVZQPV59PUBEG
  • EDZBTZ76VFMVDW7Q
  • EDZBUZHAMJGNT34A
  • EDZCAZSAJ65WEH99
  • EDZCBZDAQM5EXREM
  • EDZCCZU6B5KUTUQ9
  • EDZCDZ9XFB78RN3W
  • EDZCEZNQ7AHFXMGV
  • EDZCFZHQ5PGXFDCP
  • EDZCGZBX8AQF8ABE
  • EDZCHZA8VRRXNDBH
  • EDZCIZ5VR8RVD96U

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

