BGMI's redeem codes for August 18: Here is how to get White Rabbit backpack

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 18:
- EDZBZ6J5MW7GCPEG
- EDZCZNT7MS5HWXWA
- EDZDZ3QX89C3XUSA
- EDZEZ9JMEHWPF4B8
- EDZFZQ7QQ8X7X8CD
- EDZGZKC5EJDM6SVC
- EDZHZQE4CK9Q54Q3
- EDZIZQXUHXRK4N89
- EDZJZQXVPECFVFNV
- EDZKZD7FX43R4JQB
- EDZLZ3JDW94ACDXG
- EDZMZ7PCTS83FPB4
- EDZNZFX85BR3AF4P
- EDZOZ8844AFXWFF8
- EDZPZAWGH888PVDC
- EDZQZSGPKEAA4JR4
- EDZRZSFKE7MSA7W8
- EDZVZBWRNBN4MDPU
- EDZTZ3HGG9CNES7N
- EDZUZKSD8RWD8PU4
- EDZBAZJC6GU9CK8V
- EDZBBZ5QCXRCWTPV
- EDZBCZX94GBEBD7G
- EDZBDZ673M9WTCSC
- EDZBEZXDAS3H6BV3
- EDZBFZ36NPCSFSPH
- EDZBGZTBN7FU59JP
- EDZBHZ7DEDDU5W8A
- EDZBIZVRVD43EU67
- EDZBJZQAWWC45QT4
- EDZBKZDXFCCS9QSC
- EDZBLZRNA8KCUQSN
- EDZBMZ6EP5NMGSHF
- EDZBNZC9Q8P6ND4V
- EDZBOZUPPA6AMCBK
- EDZBPZC8E4JVP5HJ
- EDZBQZN35M7SNA4X
- EDZBRZC87D4TEKE6
- EDZBVZQPV59PUBEG
- EDZBTZ76VFMVDW7Q
- EDZBUZHAMJGNT34A
- EDZCAZSAJ65WEH99
- EDZCBZDAQM5EXREM
- EDZCCZU6B5KUTUQ9
- EDZCDZ9XFB78RN3W
- EDZCEZNQ7AHFXMGV
- EDZCFZHQ5PGXFDCP
- EDZCGZBX8AQF8ABE
- EDZCHZA8VRRXNDBH
- EDZCIZ5VR8RVD96U
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
