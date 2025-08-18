Home / Technology / Tech News / Google tests iPhone-like full-screen calling cards on Phone app for Android

Google tests iPhone-like full-screen calling cards on Phone app for Android

Select beta users of the Google Phone app can now try calling cards, which enables custom full-screen images and themed text on call screens

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
Google has reportedly begun rolling out customisable calling cards for select beta users in the Phone and Contacts apps. According to a report by 9To5Google, instead of seeing just a person’s profile picture at the centre of the incoming call screen or during-call screens, users will now have an option to see a full-screen image of the person. Notably, a similar customisation was released for iPhones in 2023 with the iOS 17 update.
 
According to 9To5Google, on iPhones, contact posters let you design how others see you when you call. Google’s take for calling cards, by contrast, simply enlarges your profile photo into a full-screen background on your own call screen — a personal customisation rather than something others see.

Google’s new calling cards: What to expect

Once the feature becomes available, opening a person’s contact page will show a prompt saying, “Try adding a calling card: Customise how [contact name] appears during calls,” the report added. 
 
As per 9To5Google, in the Google Phone app, calling cards are internally referred to as “Patrick.” Unlike the standard circular profile picture, users can pick an image from their Camera, Gallery, or Google Photos, adjust its placement, and then choose a font and colour for the contact name that appears near the top of the Incoming Call screen.
 
Colours: Autumn Orange, Black, Blush Pink, Dark Green, Dark Purple, Gentle Blue, Greenish Yellow, Lavender, Lavender Two, Navy, Orangy Yellow, Raspberry Pink, Red, Reddish Orange, Royal Blue, Seafoam Green, Smart Colour, Vivid Cyan, White, Yellow Green, and a “Smart Colour” option.
 
This feature aligns with the soon-to-arrive Horizontal swipe and Single tap gestures for answering calls.
Calling cards are still in limited testing, with a few users spotting them after the Phone by Google 188 beta update. Meanwhile, Contacts version 4.61 has rolled out more broadly with Material 3 Expressive. 
 
Separately, the upcoming “Call Message” option has been renamed to “Take a Message” in the latest beta build.

Topics :GoogleAndroidiPhoneTechnology

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

