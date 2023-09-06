Locally made iPhone 15 to go on sale in India soon after Sept 12 launch

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 15 in India alongside global launch, according to a news report in the Economic Times. Last year, Apple took around a month to make the iPhone 14 available in the country despite its partner Foxconn starting production at the Chennai facility mere days after the global launch. This year, the made in India iPhone 15 is expected to hit the stores in the country alongside global launch. The local produce would initially be used by Apple to cater to India, before it starts exporting the units to Europe and US by the end of 2023.

As per media reports, production of the iPhone 15 began in China in June this year. With Apple looking to diversify its supply chain away from China, catering the Indian market with locally manufactured devices is a big step in that direction.

India being the third largest smartphone market in the world saw Apple breaking revenue records with sales growing by double digits in Q3 2023, according to Tim Cook. Apple is also now the largest smartphone exporter in India.

Apple is hosting the iPhone 15 launch on September 12 in an event called Wonderlust. Apple is likely to launch four iPhone models, encompassing the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models as well as the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Important to note, only the iPhone 15 model is being manufactured in India for now. The other three models are expected to follow.

As for the expected changes, the 2023 iPhones would get power delivery through USB-C port. The Pro models would come with USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 and the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus would support USB 2.0. While the entire lineup of the iPhone 15 series is expected to get the Dynamic Island, the Pro models might also get the titanium frame with thinner bezels around the display. New camera sensors and colour coded cables are likely to be included in the package.