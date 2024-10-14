Business Standard
Apple's Vision line expansion plan may include Ray-Ban-like glasses: Report

Alongside a more affordable Vision headset, Apple might introduce Meta Ray-Ban-like smart glasses and AirPods with built-in cameras for visual intelligence

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Apple is reportedly planning to compete with Meta by launching an array of new devices, including a lower-end Vision headset, smart glasses, and AirPods with cameras. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple’s Vision Products Group, which developed the first Vision Pro headset, is working on at least four new devices, with one expected to launch as soon as early next year.

The report stated that Apple is considering launching smart glasses similar to Meta's Ray-Ban glasses, as well as an AirPods model with built-in cameras. It is possible that the AirPods with cameras will be an entirely new product; however, the company could also equip the next generation of AirPods Pro with built-in cameras and Apple Intelligence.

Earlier reports suggested that AirPods with cameras would enable visual understanding of the environment for Apple Intelligence. Similar to the new visual intelligence capability showcased at the iPhone 16 series launch, these AirPods could offer real-time assistance regarding physical objects to the wearer.
The report also indicates that Apple is actively developing a lower-end version of the Vision Pro headset, which could be unveiled in early 2025. Compared to the Vision Pro headset that costs $3,499, the lower-end variant is likely to be priced at $2,000 and will be powered by a less powerful processor. The report stated that Apple would also reduce the premium features of the device to make it more affordable. In addition to using some cheaper materials, the lower-end Vision headset would likely lack the EyeSight feature that displays the user’s eyes on the outside. Bloomberg noted that Apple expects the headset to sell at least double the volume of the Vision Pro.

Despite the introduction of a lower-end version, Apple is not planning to abandon the Pro-grade headset. The company is reportedly developing a second-generation model of the Vision Pro headset, which is expected to remain a niche product like its predecessor. The second-generation model is likely to launch in 2026 and will be powered by a faster processor with minor refinements across the board.

Recently, at its Meta Connect event on September 25, Meta unveiled its prototype Orion AR (Augmented Reality) glasses, which create a virtual interface without obstructing the wearer’s vision. The company also introduced an affordable version of its Quest 3 headset called the Meta Quest 3S.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

