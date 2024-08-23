Business Standard
Apple to release macOS Sequoia alongside iOS 18 in September: Report

Apple is set to launch macOS Sequoia alongside iOS 18 this September, enabling cross-platform features like iPhone Mirroring, and introducing new apps, updates, and AI enhancements

macOS Sequoia Source: Apple

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has traditionally followed the launch of new iPhones with new versions of iOS in September, and macOS updates in either September, October, or November. However, this year, reports suggest that Apple might launch macOS Sequoia along with iOS 18, tvOS 18, and watchOS 11 in September itself. According to MacRumors, macOS Sequoia is expected to be launched in mid-September.

This simultaneous release could be intended to ensure that cross-platform features, like iPhone Mirroring, function as intended with both versions available at the same time. Regarding iPhone Mirroring, Apple has introduced the ability to rearrange the iPhone home screen through a new jiggle mode in the latest betas of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia.
New features in macOS Sequoia will include a dedicated Passwords app with data synchronisation from the same app on iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, refreshed window tiling capabilities, and updates to Messages, Safari, Maps, Notes, and more. Apple also plans to launch Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 updates in October, rather than in macOS Sequoia 15.0 or iOS 18 at launch.

Ahead of Apple's annual autumn iPhone-centric event, the company is completing the beta testing of macOS Sequoia and iOS 18. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and its latest software at the event.

In related news, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is expected to be integrated into Apple’s latest operating system for iPhone, iOS 18, later this year. The integration will not only introduce a set of generative AI tools to iPhones but also enhance the native voice assistant, Siri.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

