macOS Tahoe 26: Release date, eligible Mac models, new features, and more

macOS Tahoe 26: Rollout timeline
- Date: September 15, 2025, as a free software release to eligible MacBooks
macOS Tahoe 26: Eligible models
- MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
- MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
- iMac (2020 and later)
- Mac mini (2020 and later)
- Mac Studio (2022 and later)
- Mac Pro (2019 and later)
macOS Tahoe 26: What’s new
Translucent and personalised interface
- Liquid Glass UI: Translucent design that modernises the Mac’s look.
- Transparent menu bar: Fully see-through with layered visual effects.
- Customisation tools: Emoji overlays for folders and colour-coordinated system themes.
Apple Intelligence
- Live translation: Works in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls.
- Smarter shortcuts: Summarises notes, generates content, automates workflows.
- Image Playground & Genmoji: Editable expressions, styles, and emoji-based creations.
- Reminder intelligence: Extracts action items from emails, notes, and webpages.
New Apple Games app
- Dedicated hub: Central place for games, friends, and Game Center activity.
- Game overlay: In-game panel for settings, chats, and invites.
- Metal 4 + MetalFX: Boosts rendering performance, optimised for M3/M4 chips.
- Flagship titles: Support for Cyberpunk 2077, Crimson Desert, Lies of P: Overture.
Spotlight reinvented
- Grouped results: Organises search by categories for clarity.
- Advanced filters: Narrow results with smart sorting tools.
- Third-party support: Expands beyond system apps into wider content.
- System-wide actions: Run automations, adjust settings, or open tools directly.
Better built-in apps across the board
- Safari: Faster than Chrome on repeat sites, stronger battery life, and advanced anti-tracking.
- Messages: Adds polls, group typing indicators, and custom chat backgrounds.
- Journal: Debuts on Mac with seamless cross-device sync.
- Photos: Cleaner design and improved organisational features.
- FaceTime: Gains fluid call controls and integrated Live Translation.
- Notes: Supports Markdown formatting and phone call transcriptions.
New Accessibility features
- Magnifier: Enhances on-screen content for low-vision users.
- Vehicle motion cues: Helps reduce nausea while using Mac on the move.
- Braille access: Simplified interface for faster screen reader navigation.
- Accessibility reader: Focused reading mode for distraction-free content.
