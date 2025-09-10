macOS Tahoe 26: Release date, eligible Mac models, new features, and more

macOS Tahoe 26 is set to rollout to eligible MacBooks models from September 15. Announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the platform update is in the works and has been tested in both developer and public beta releases. The final release will be available as a free software update for all compatible MacBooks. Here is all you need to know about macOS Tahoe 26.

macOS Tahoe 26: Rollout timeline

Date: September 15, 2025, as a free software release to eligible MacBooks

macOS Tahoe 26: Eligible models

MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

iMac (2020 and later)

Mac mini (2020 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)