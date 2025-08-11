Google is set to host its Made by Google event on August 20, where the US-based technology giant will unveil the Pixel 10 series smartphones. Alongside the next-generation Pixel phones, the company is also expected to announce new wearables and accessories, including the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a wireless earbuds.

Here is everything Google will likely launch at its annual Made by Google event beside Pixel 10 series smartphones:

Pixel Watch 4

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to retain the overall design language of its predecessor, but with a notable hardware change — the charging contacts are now expected to be placed on the left side instead of the back, introducing a new charging mechanism for the smartwatch. According to a report by 9To5Google, this new mechanism, expected to be called “Quick Charge Dock,” could improve charging speeds by up to 25 per cent. Reports suggest it can charge from zero to fifty per cent in fifteen minutes and eighty per cent in 30 minutes.

Battery life is also expected to see an upgrade. The 41mm variant is expected to offer up to 30 hours of use with the always-on display enabled, while the larger 45mm variant could extend that to 40 hours. ALSO READ: Made by Google on August 20: What to expect from Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4 According to reports, the Pixel Watch 4 will also feature an "Actua 360" display. The display is expected to be slightly larger with slimmer bezels, potentially extending further over the curved edges for a 3D look. Brightness is also likely to improve, with the Watch 4 expected to offer up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, a jump from 2,000 nits on its predecessor.

On the software side, the Pixel Watch 4 will come with built-in Gemini AI. As per leaked Google marketing material, the integration will allow users to “raise your wrist for quick AI assistant responses and personalized help,” as well as “keep the conversation going with AI text suggestions that sound like you.” Pixel Buds 2a Google is also expected to unveil its next-generation Pixel Buds A-series wireless earbuds, likely to be called Pixel Buds 2a. The new model is expected to gain Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), a feature previously reserved for higher-end models, along with possible support for Spatial Audio. While initial rumours suggested head tracking might be exclusive to the Pro variant, some leaks hint at its inclusion in the 2a model.

While detailed specifications remain under wraps, the Pixel Buds 2a are expected to be powered by a Google Tensor chip, potentially improving audio performance. Battery life is expected to reach up to seven hours with ANC enabled, and up to twenty hours with the charging case. The earbuds are also expected to debut in new colourways, including a vibrant "Iris" (a deep blue shade), in addition to "Fog Light," "Hazel," and "Strawberry." Pixelsnap accessories The Pixel 10 series is expected to support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, enabling magnetic alignment-based wireless charging with compatible accessories. This has led to speculation that Google will introduce a new accessory ecosystem called “Pixelsnap,” potentially including custom cases and magnetic chargers.