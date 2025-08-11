OpenAI chief Sam Altman has confirmed that GPT-4o will return to ChatGPT Plus shortly after its removal during the GPT-5 rollout. The decision follows widespread user backlash, with many expressing emotional attachments to the model.

“We for sure underestimated how much some of the things that people like in GPT-4o matter to them, even if GPT-5 performs better in most ways,” Altman posted on X (formerly Twitter). He later added, “We will let Plus users choose to continue to use 4o.”

Why GPT-4o was removed

OpenAI launched GPT-5, GPT-5 Thinking, and GPT-5 Thinking Pro on August 7, replacing all earlier ChatGPT models, including GPT-4o. Many users lamented the change, with one describing the loss as “like killing a friend of millions of users.”

Models replaced by GPT-5 included: GPT-4o

GPT-4.1

GPT-4.5

GPT-4.1-mini

o4-mini

o4-mini-high

o3

When older conversations are reopened, ChatGPT now switches them to the nearest GPT-5 equivalent — for example, chats using GPT-4o or GPT-4.1 default to GPT-5, except for Plus users. What's new in GPT-5 OpenAI describes GPT-5 as its most advanced AI system, excelling in coding, mathematics, writing, healthcare, and visual understanding. It adapts its pace depending on context — delivering quick replies when speed is essential and detailed output when depth is needed.