Why GPT-4o was removed
Models replaced by GPT-5 included:
- GPT-4o
- GPT-4.1
- GPT-4.5
- GPT-4.1-mini
- o4-mini
- o4-mini-high
- o3
- o3-pro
What’s new in GPT-5
Key updates include:
- Unified system: GPT-5 merges previous versions into one model with an upgraded reasoning engine, GPT-5 Thinking.
- Improved performance: Notable gains in writing, coding, and health queries, with fewer inaccuracies.
- Personalities: Four new optional personalities — Cynic, Robot, Listener, and Nerd.
- Voice mode: Now works with custom GPTs, with lifted or expanded limits for paid and free users, plus dynamic speaking instructions.
Why GPT-4o is coming back
