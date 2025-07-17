Made by Google on August 20: What to expect from Pixel 10 series, Watch 4

Made by Google 2025: Date and timing
- Date: August 20, 2025
- Time: 10:30 pm (IST)
- Livestream: YouTube
Made by Google 2025: What to expect
- Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold
- Pixel Buds Pro 3
- Pixel Watch 4
Pixel 10 series: Four models, new chip, updated cameras
Ships with Android 16
- Material 3 Expressive design: Visual refresh with bolder, more customisable UI elements
- Pixel VIPs widget: Helps users tag key contacts and get alerts for birthdays, DND overrides
- Live Updates: Real-time activity banners for food delivery, transport apps
- Gemini Live integration: Contextual AI assistance across Calendar, Maps, and Keep
- AI Stickers: Create stickers from text or photos via Gboard
- AI Mode on Home Screen: Quick access to AI tools from Search bar
- Hearing aid support: Native controls and LE Audio compatibility
- Other updates: HDR screenshots, better haptics, smoother navigation, stronger security via Advanced Protection
Pixel Watch 4: Familiar design with possible wireless charging
- The Watch 4 may stick to the existing design language
- Could be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes
- May feature a slightly thicker frame (14.3mm vs 12.3mm)
- Bezels could be thinner than on Watch 3
- The absence of charging pins points to the possibility of wireless charging
