Made by Google on August 20: What to expect from Pixel 10 series, Watch 4

Google has started sending out invites to the US media for its annual “Made by Google” event, which is reportedly scheduled for August 20, 2025. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared the media invite for the event on X (formerly Twitter), which was later confirmed by Google in the comments. However, the US-based technology giant has not confirmed India launch details at the time of writing this report.

As in previous years, the US tech major is expected to unveil new hardware, including the Pixel 10 smartphone series, Pixel Buds Pro 3, and the Pixel Watch 4. The keynote address will begin at 1:00 pm ET (10:30 pm IST) and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

This is the second consecutive year that Google is holding the event in August instead of October, after advancing its product launch cycle in 2024 with the debut of the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Watch 3. Made by Google 2025: Date and timing Date: August 20, 2025

Time: 10:30 pm (IST)

According to the event invite, Alphabet-owned Google will showcase new additions to the Pixel portfolio. The headline product lineup will likely include:

Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel Buds Pro 3

Pixel Watch 4 Pixel 10 series: Four models, new chip, updated cameras The Pixel 10 series is expected to feature four devices, with the Tensor G5 chip powering all models. The G5 chip is expected to be manufactured by TSMC on a 3nm process, marking a shift from Samsung Foundry, and could deliver improvements in performance and energy efficiency. Reports suggest that Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold may use the main and ultra-wide sensors from the Pixel 9a, rather than the higher-end ones in the Pixel 9. This marks a potential downgrade in imaging hardware. However, the telephoto lens with 5x periscope zoom seen in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might appear in the standard model this time.

The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are expected to retain their existing camera setups. Ships with Android 16 The Pixel 10 series will likely run on Android 16, which has already begun rolling out to select Pixel models. Key features of Android 16 include: Material 3 Expressive design: Visual refresh with bolder, more customisable UI elements

Pixel VIPs widget: Helps users tag key contacts and get alerts for birthdays, DND overrides

Live Updates: Real-time activity banners for food delivery, transport apps

Gemini Live integration: Contextual AI assistance across Calendar, Maps, and Keep

AI Stickers: Create stickers from text or photos via Gboard

AI Mode on Home Screen: Quick access to AI tools from Search bar

Hearing aid support: Native controls and LE Audio compatibility

Other updates: HDR screenshots, better haptics, smoother navigation, stronger security via Advanced Protection