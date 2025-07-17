Garena Free Fire Max: July 17 redeem codes to win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 17, giving players a chance to claim various in-game rewards such as limited-time outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and bonus boosters.

Since these codes have limited availability and expire quickly, users are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Here's the list of active codes and a quick guide on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 17 are:

FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R

FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M

FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N

FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R

FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F

FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S

FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L

F8P4Q9R1S6DF

FX5C2V7B9N2G

F1A2S3D4F5G2

FH6J8K2L5ZH5

FY9U1I3O5PF4

FT4R7E2W8QG2

FD7S1A9G3HL2

FV2B8N6M1JJ7

F9L3K7J1H5G5

F6Z1X8C3V9B6

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max code is successfully redeemed, the associated rewards are sent to the player's in-game mailbox. Gold or diamonds, if included, are instantly added to the user’s account balance. These codes can unlock a variety of in-game items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and cosmetic enhancements.