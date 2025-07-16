Home / Technology / Tech News / AI Appreciation Day: 58% students globally use AI for studies, shows survey

AI Appreciation Day: 58% students globally use AI for studies, shows survey

In India, 63 per cent of respondents use the technology for academic purposes including homework, projects, additional understanding of material taught in school, and more

Hiring, artificial intelligence, Engineers, engineers unemployment
premium
Ed-tech firm BrightCHAMPS released its 'Students Speak AI Report' which interviewed 1,425 students across 29 countries
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On the occasion of AI Appreciation Day on July 16, ed-tech firm BrightCHAMPS released its 'Students Speak AI Report' which interviewed 1,425 students across 29 countries. The report reveals that compared to 58 per cent students globally who use AI for studies in 2025, 63 per cent of respondents in India use the technology for academic purposes including homework, projects, additional understanding of material taught in school, and more.  
GFX 1:  
AI USAGE IN DIFFERENT COUNTRIES  
UAE 80%
Indonesia 71%
Vietnam 63%
India 63%
USA 54%
   
GFX 2:  
TOP AI TOOLS IN USE GLOBALLY  
(Pie Chart)  
ChatGPT 46%
Gemini 14%
Grammarly 4%
Other Tools 15%
Don’t use AI tools at all 21%
   
GFX 3:  
FREQUENCY OF USE OF AI TOOLS  
Daily 10%
Rarely 8%
Weekly 23%
Not allowed to use AI tools 21%
Whenever I have a task to complete 38%
   
GFX 4:  
DIFFICULT TO DIFFERENTIATE B/W REAL & AI-GENERATED CONTENT  
India 50%
Vietnam 29%
Indonesia 26%
UAE 20%
USA 18%
   
GFX 5:  
PURPOSE OF USING AI IN INDIA  
Searching/Surfing 38%
Homework 38%
Language Help 24%
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

10 years of CSC 2.0: Taking AI to villages, one CSC entrepreneur at a time

Premium

Rising cloud costs, security push some firms back to on-premise infra

Tech Wrap July 16: Sonos Move 2, Cyberpunk 2077 on Macs, Acer Swift Lite 14

Premium

India becomes key market for MongoDB as global growth plans accelerate

Samsung urges Galaxy smartphone users to activate these anti-theft features

Topics :Technology Newsartifical intelligenceOpenAIChatGPTEdTech

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story