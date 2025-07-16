AI Appreciation Day: 58% students globally use AI for studies, shows survey

|GFX 1:
|AI USAGE IN DIFFERENT COUNTRIES
|UAE
|80%
|Indonesia
|71%
|Vietnam
|63%
|India
|63%
|USA
|54%
|GFX 2:
|TOP AI TOOLS IN USE GLOBALLY
|(Pie Chart)
|ChatGPT
|46%
|Gemini
|14%
|Grammarly
|4%
|Other Tools
|15%
|Don’t use AI tools at all
|21%
|GFX 3:
|FREQUENCY OF USE OF AI TOOLS
|Daily
|10%
|Rarely
|8%
|Weekly
|23%
|Not allowed to use AI tools
|21%
|Whenever I have a task to complete
|38%
|GFX 4:
|DIFFICULT TO DIFFERENTIATE B/W REAL & AI-GENERATED CONTENT
|India
|50%
|Vietnam
|29%
|Indonesia
|26%
|UAE
|20%
|USA
|18%
|GFX 5:
|PURPOSE OF USING AI IN INDIA
|Searching/Surfing
|38%
|Homework
|38%
|Language Help
|24%
