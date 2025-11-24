Malaysia joins list of countries to limit teen social media use: Details

Malaysia has become the latest addition to a growing list of countries tightening rules on social media use among teenagers. Governments worldwide, including in Australia and Denmark, argue that constant exposure to social platforms is harming young users by reducing attention spans and affecting mental health.

Why Malaysia plans to ban social media for under-16s

According to Reuters, Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government is preparing new laws to protect young users from online threats, including cyberbullying, financial scams, and child sexual abuse. He added that Malaysia is studying models used in Australia and other nations and aims to implement age restrictions as early as next year.

Where else is social media banned for teens? ALSO READ: Watching a lot of reels, short videos? It hurts your brain, says study Australia has one of the strictest guidelines in place. From December 10, social media companies will begin deactivating the accounts of users under 16. The regulator has also told platforms that they must continually assess whether they fall under the definition of an "age-restricted social media platform", especially if their features or core purposes change over time. Several other countries are either introducing or considering similar rules: France: In September, a French parliamentary commission recommended banning children under 15 from social media and enforcing a nighttime “digital curfew” for those aged 15–18. A six-month inquiry found platforms like TikTok intentionally exposing minors to harmful and addictive content, according to BBC.

In September, a French parliamentary commission recommended banning children under 15 from social media and enforcing a nighttime “digital curfew” for those aged 15–18. A six-month inquiry found platforms like TikTok intentionally exposing minors to harmful and addictive content, according to BBC. Spain and Greece: According to Bloomberg, both countries are moving toward mandatory age restrictions on platforms such as Facebook and X.

According to Bloomberg, both countries are moving toward mandatory age restrictions on platforms such as Facebook and X. Italy and Denmark: Both are testing systems for age-verification apps to block underage access.

Both are testing systems for age-verification apps to block underage access. New Zealand: The government is considering legislation similar to Australia’s, Reuters reported.

The government is considering legislation similar to Australia’s, Reuters reported. Indonesia: Earlier this year, officials announced plans to set a minimum age for social media use. Although the final regulation was less strict, platforms are now required to filter harmful content and strengthen age-verification procedures. How big is teen share of social media? Data from Australia’s eSafety regulator shows that millions of teenagers make up a significant chunk of social media users. On Facebook, around 153,223 Australians aged 13–15 use the platform, while Instagram has 351,135, Snapchat has 438,883, TikTok has 199,710, and YouTube has 325,597 in the same age group.

Among older teens (16–17), the numbers grow further: 301,831 on Facebook, 737,845 on Instagram, 595,188 on Snapchat, 323,153 on TikTok, and 318,073 on YouTube. While these numbers are small compared to global user bases, losing all under-16 users in even a single country could still hurt ad revenue locally and increase regulatory pressure. A broader global crackdown could lead to possible short-term drops in user counts and reach in affected markets. A 2024 Pew Research Center report shows similar patterns in the US. YouTube is used by 90 per cent of US teens, making it the most popular platform, with 73 per cent using it daily and 15 per cent saying they are on it 'almost constantly.' TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat are also widely used, with around six in ten teens active on each.

Older teens are more active across platforms. For example, 72 per cent of teens aged 15–17 use Instagram, compared with 43 per cent of those aged 13–14. However, platforms like YouTube remain universally popular, with both age groups using it at high levels. Increasing crackdown Concerns about social media’s impact on children’s health and safety are rising across the world. Big tech companies such as TikTok, Snapchat, Google and Meta, which runs Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, are already facing lawsuits in the United States, where they are accused of contributing to a growing mental health crisis among young people.

What are social media companies doing? Most major social media platforms have introduced safety measures aimed at protecting younger users. Meta is strengthening age checks to ensure that teenagers only see content appropriate for their age group. It also avoids recommending sensitive or potentially harmful content to teens on features like Reels and Explore. In Australia, Meta has begun warning users that teen accounts will be disabled after December 10 under new regulations. Teenagers are being asked to download and save their photos, messages and other data before their accounts are shut down. Snapchat has also added tighter protections for young users. Teen accounts are private by default, and they can only chat with friends they have already approved. Tagging is limited to existing contacts.