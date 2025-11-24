Home / Technology / Tech News / Nvidia pushes GeForce NOW cloud gaming's India launch to Q1, 2026: Details

Nvidia pushes GeForce NOW cloud gaming's India launch to Q1, 2026: Details

The Nvidia GeForce NOW India release has been pushed to early 2026, with the company stating that the service cannot go live yet because its dedicated on-ground servers are still being built

Nvidia GeForce NOW
Nvidia GeForce NOW
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nvidia has delayed the launch of GeForce NOW, its cloud gaming service, in India to the first quarter of 2026. Earlier, the service was expected to go live in India by the end of November. However, the company has now issued a statement saying that it will be delayed as servers are currently being built in India. This news comes on the heels of Microsoft's Xbox bringing its cloud gaming service to India earlier this month.
 
Nvidia’s infrastructure push is designed to tackle cloud gaming’s core issue, which is latency. By placing its servers within India, instead of relying on far-off international data centres, the company will attempt to deliver smoother, more responsive gameplay and high-quality streaming, even for heavy AAA titles that typically suffer from delays on foreign routes, reported Gadgets Now.

Nvidia GeForce Now India launch delay

This delay continues a pattern of missed deadlines. Nvidia first teased GeForce Now's India launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January, promising availability in the first half of the year. By August's Gamescom, that shifted to "later this year," then November, and now Q1 2026.
 
Now, the launch timeline of 2026 Q1 is also not confirmed as the company said, “We now anticipate the service will go live during the first quarter of 2026.” If further delays happen, then it is likely that the India launch will be pushed further. For now, the Nvidia GeForce Now website is live in India, and users can register for the same to stay updated on the launch.
 
For the unaware, the Nvidia GeForce NOW offers three subscription tiers: Ultimate, Performance, and Free. Here are the details of each offering: 

Ultimate (GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 5080)

  • Access to 4,000+ games
  • Supports 8-hour gaming sessions
  • Delivers up to 4K resolution on the 4080 tier and up to 5K on the 5080 tier
  • Offers frame rates up to 240 FPS on 4080 and up to 360 FPS on 5080
  • Features HDR10 and SDR10
  • Provides top-tier queue priority
  • Comes with 16 virtual CPU cores and 56GB RAM
  • Supports ultrawide displays
  • Enables DLSS 3 with Frame Generation on 4080 and DLSS 4 with Frame Generation on 5080
  • Includes Nvidia RTX Ray Tracing, Cloud G-Sync, Nvidia Reflex, plus 5.1/7.1 surround sound output.

Performance

  • Offers access to more than 4,000 games
  • 6-hour session limits
  • Display output up to 1440p (2K), frame rates up to 60 FPS
  • HDR10 and SDR10 support
  • Elevated queue priority
  • 8 virtual CPU cores with 28GB RAM
  • Nvidia RTX Ray Tracing, ultrawide display compatibility, and 5.1/7.1 surround sound support

Free (Ad-supported)

  • Provides access to 2,000+ titles
  • 1-hour session duration
  • Up to 1080p (FHD) resolution, up to 60 FPS
  • Includes 4 virtual CPU cores paired with 14GB RAM
Nvidia has not yet disclosed the Indian pricing for any of these plans. It is possible that the company may announce it along with the launch. 

Nvidia GeForce NOW Vs Xbox Cloud Gaming

The key differences between Nvidia GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud Gaming come down to game ownership and performance quality. GeForce NOW works on a bring-your-own-library model, allowing you to stream the games you already own on platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, or Ubisoft Connect. In contrast, Xbox Cloud Gaming is tied to the Game Pass ecosystem, where you access a rotating catalogue of titles through your subscription rather than owning them individually. 
 
On the performance front, GeForce NOW delivers far higher streaming quality, offering 4K or even 5K output, extremely high frame rates on top-tier plans, and advanced features such as ray tracing. Xbox Cloud Gaming, by comparison, typically streams games at 1080p and 60 FPS, focusing more on accessibility than raw graphical power.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple's iOS 27 to lay groundwork for foldable iPhone, refine UI: Report

AI chatbots are still fuelling conspiracy theories, warns new research

OnePlus 15R may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in India: Report

NothingOS 4, based on Android 16, debuts on Phone 3: Check new features

Premium

How private equity-backed enterprises are driving the next wave of GCCs

Topics :Nvidiaonline gamingGaming

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story