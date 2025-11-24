Nvidia pushes GeForce NOW cloud gaming's India launch to Q1, 2026: Details

Nvidia GeForce Now India launch delay
Ultimate (GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 5080)
- Access to 4,000+ games
- Supports 8-hour gaming sessions
- Delivers up to 4K resolution on the 4080 tier and up to 5K on the 5080 tier
- Offers frame rates up to 240 FPS on 4080 and up to 360 FPS on 5080
- Features HDR10 and SDR10
- Provides top-tier queue priority
- Comes with 16 virtual CPU cores and 56GB RAM
- Supports ultrawide displays
- Enables DLSS 3 with Frame Generation on 4080 and DLSS 4 with Frame Generation on 5080
- Includes Nvidia RTX Ray Tracing, Cloud G-Sync, Nvidia Reflex, plus 5.1/7.1 surround sound output.
Performance
- Offers access to more than 4,000 games
- 6-hour session limits
- Display output up to 1440p (2K), frame rates up to 60 FPS
- HDR10 and SDR10 support
- Elevated queue priority
- 8 virtual CPU cores with 28GB RAM
- Nvidia RTX Ray Tracing, ultrawide display compatibility, and 5.1/7.1 surround sound support
Free (Ad-supported)
- Provides access to 2,000+ titles
- 1-hour session duration
- Up to 1080p (FHD) resolution, up to 60 FPS
- Includes 4 virtual CPU cores paired with 14GB RAM
Nvidia GeForce NOW Vs Xbox Cloud Gaming
