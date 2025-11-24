Qualcomm says Snapdragon phones to get AirDrop support via Quick Share soon

Qualcomm has announced that Android smartphones running its Snapdragon processors will soon gain support for cross-platform file sharing with Apple devices. This development follows Google’s recent announcement that Android’s Quick Share now works with Apple’s AirDrop system for wireless transfers with iPhones, iPads and Macs. At present, the feature is only available on the Google Pixel 10 series.

Google has not yet confirmed which Android models will receive the feature next. However, in response to a post from the official Android account on X (formerly Twitter), Qualcomm stated, “Can’t wait for people to use this once enabled on Snapdragon in the near future.”

ALSO READ: Now, Android and iPhone can share files: How it works and eligible devices This indicates that AirDrop compatibility via Quick Share will roll out to Snapdragon-powered devices soon, likely beginning with the newest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 smartphones such as the OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, the upcoming iQOO 15 and others. After that, the update may expand to phones using the previous-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite platform and other Snapdragon 8-series devices. Google is also expected to extend support to older Pixel smartphones, potentially starting with last year’s Pixel 9 line-up. It is also worth noting that Google’s Quick Share service is available on Windows PCs, though it is not yet clear whether AirDrop integration will eventually work on laptops as well.

Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop: Details AirDrop functionality within Quick Share is built directly into the system and works in both directions, allowing Android and Apple users to send files to each other seamlessly. When transferring files from an iPhone or Mac to a Pixel 10 series device, the Pixel shows up in the AirDrop sharing panel. Likewise, when sharing from Android, Apple devices appear in the full-screen Quick Share menu. ALSO READ: Apple's iOS 27 to lay groundwork for foldable iPhone, refine UI: Report Some Android manufacturers, including OnePlus and OPPO, have previously offered cross-platform sharing options, but those solutions typically required a separate app on the Apple side. In contrast, Google says its Quick Share integration with AirDrop works natively, stating, “This feature does not use a workaround; the connection is direct and peer-to-peer, meaning your data is never routed through a server, shared content is never logged, and no extra data is shared.”