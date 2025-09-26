Sony releases Marvel's Wolverine trailer, confirms 2026 release for PS5

Sony has announced the release timeline of Marvel’s Wolverine at the State of Play event held on September 24. Alongside the release date, Sony also revealed the gameplay trailer of the game. Marvel’s Wolverine will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive at launch, set to release globally in Fall 2026. The game was initially revealed in 2021, and since then, not much was heard of it. Now, after almost four years, the trailer has been revealed, and it looks promising.

The graphics shown in the trailer are top-notch. I have played Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 for quite some time, and I was really impressed with the graphics there. With Wolverine, it appears that its developer Insomniac Games has tried to push past that limit, too. As per the trailer, one thing can be said for sure: the game is going to have a lot of action to keep gamers glued to their seats.

Mind you, this game is not for people who get a weak stomach after looking at something gory because during the fights, blood will be spilled everywhere. Adamantium claws will be piercing through the bodies of your enemies, so obviously, blood will be spilled, and Insomniac Games has stayed true to that, without censoring, which is great. Marvel's Wolverine: What to expect In the game, Wolverine will be played by actor Liam McIntyre, best known for his role in the television series Spartacus. According to Insomniac Games, the story follows Logan as he searches for answers about his mysterious past, confronting waves of enemies determined to stand in his way. The character is depicted as resilient, with his trademark healing ability ensuring he can continue his mission despite overwhelming odds.

Insomniac described Wolverine as a reluctant hero, haunted by the consequences of unleashing his inner rage. The studio said he will rely on his adamantium claws and berserker instincts to execute fast, brutal attacks, combining precision strikes with raw momentum on the battlefield. While often portrayed as a hero who prefers working independently, the game will also feature Marvel characters such as Mystique and Omega Red, as well as enemy factions like the Reavers. The latest trailer ended with a brief look at a prototype Sentinel robot. According to Insomniac, the narrative will take Wolverine across diverse global locations, including Madripoor, Canada, and Tokyo, providing settings for violent encounters and large-scale action sequences. The studio added that its goal is to deliver the ultimate Wolverine fantasy, built on Insomniac staples such as fast, fluid combat, cinematic set pieces, accessibility features, and a story rooted in the essence of one of Marvel's most iconic characters.