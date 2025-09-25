MediaTek Dimensity 9500: From AI boost to performance upgrade, details here

According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 9500 delivers up to 32 per cent higher single-core and 17 per cent higher multi-core CPU performance compared to its predecessor. Built on a third-generation All Big Core design, the CPU architecture includes one 4.21GHz ultra core, three premium cores, and four performance cores. Notably, the ultra core achieves up to 55 per cent lower power consumption at peak performance, while overall multitasking power efficiency improves by 30 per cent in gaming and audio call situations.

The Dimensity 9500 takes a major leap in AI capabilities thanks to the ninth-generation NPU 990 paired with Generative AI Engine 2.0. This platform doubles AI compute power and introduces support for BitNet 1.58-bit large model processing, reducing power consumption by up to 33 per cent. It also enables 100 per cent faster output for three-billion-parameter LLMs, 128K-token long-text processing, and industry-first 4K image generation directly on-device.

The new memory subsystem also introduces the industry’s first four-lane UFS 4.1 storage support, doubling read/write speeds and enabling 40 per cent faster loading for large AI models. Combined with the second-generation Dimensity Scheduling Engine, the chipset ensures smoother responsiveness and sustained performance even under heavy workloads.

Gaming and graphics

The Dimensity 9500 integrates the Arm G1-Ultra GPU, delivering 33 per cent higher peak performance and 42 per cent better power efficiency than the previous generation. It also supports 120FPS real-time ray tracing, MegaLights in Unreal Engine 5.6, and Nanite in Unreal Engine 5.5 for console-class rendering and lighting effects.

Imaging

On the imaging front, the Dimensity 9500 introduces the Imagiq 1190 ISP, which supports RAW-domain pre-processing, 200MP capture, 30fps continuous focus tracking, and 4K 60FPS cinematic portrait video.

Connectivity

Connectivity also gets a major boost. With 5CC carrier aggregation improving bandwidth by 15 per cent, AI-assisted network selection, and AI congestion prediction, the platform reduces latency by 50 per cent. It also achieves 10 per cent lower power consumption in 5G and 20 per cent lower power usage in Wi-Fi situations.