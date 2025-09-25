Motorola to launch ultra-thin smartphone to rival iPhone Air, Samsung Edge

Motorola is reportedly set to join the growing race for ultra-thin smartphones. After Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple launched the iPhone Air, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand is said to be the next with Moto Edge 70, a device that is likely to focus on a slimmer build. According to a report by 9to5Google, an image that surfaced online suggests Motorola is prioritising a sleek profile while retaining familiar design elements from its previous Edge series models.

Moto Edge 70: What to expect

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series 'Scratchgate' controversy: Here is what Apple said on it According to the report, the surfaced image shows an off-angle profile view that highlights how slim the Moto Edge 70 might be. The tagline noted was, “Impossibly thin and incredibly tough,” which reinforces the company’s emphasis on slim design. While the Edge 70 looks similar to the Edge 60, its thinner body appears to be the main design shift.

The report stated that Motorola has kept many familiar features on the new model. The phone still has a textured back, Moto’s AI Key, and curved side panels. The camera setup also looks the same, with a raised module and slightly elevated lenses. This suggests that the thinner design might not come from a new frame but from making other parts slimmer. Since the Edge 60 was 7.9mm thick, Motorola had space to make the Edge 70 thinner and lighter. ALSO READ: Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for next-gen Android flagships 9to5Google's report mentioned that Motorola’s partnership with Pantone also continues, keeping the brand’s color alive. While the Edge 70 may look slimmer, it remains part of the mainline Edge series, which sits in the mid-range category rather than flagship territory. It is expected that the smartphone might not feature top-tier specs.