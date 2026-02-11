MeitY's amendments on fake content to up risks for social media platforms

“The focus should therefore remain on addressing misuse decisively, while preserving due process and safeguarding legitimate expression within the digital ecosystem,” Agarwal said.
What do the new IT Rules say on synthetic and AI content?
For the first time, the rules also differentiate between what is synthetic content and what is allowed. For instance, routine editing or use of filters for photos, transcribing videos, removing background noise, making PPTs, and using AI to generate diagrams and graphs is allowed. However, they also add that social media platforms have to make sure that content made using purely AI is declared as such by the creator.