Uber to pilot women-only ride option in the US for safer travel experience

Uber's new feature: How it works
- On-demand requests: When booking a ride, women will see an option labelled Women Drivers. If there is a delay, they can still opt for the next available driver regardless of gender.
- Advance booking: The Reserve feature allows women to pre-schedule rides specifically with women drivers, offering more certainty in planning.
- Set preferences: Riders can also enable a Women Driver Preference in their app settings. Although not guaranteed, this increases their chances of being matched with a woman driver.
More earning options for women drivers
Built on global experience
Looking ahead
Women-driver only models in India
|Platform
|City/Region
|Type
|Booking Method
|Key Details
|Sakha Cabs
|Delhi, Jaipur
|Cab (Car)
|Website, Phone
|All-women drivers; exclusively for women, children, and elderly
|She Taxi
|Kerala
|Cab (Car)
|Website, Phone, WhatsApp
|Women drivers and riders only
|Priyadarshini Taxi
|Mumbai
|Cab (Car)
|Phone, Website
|Women drivers; for women passengers
|Go Pink Cabs
|Bengaluru
|Cab (Car)
|Phone, Website
|Exclusively women drivers/passengers
|SheCab Dehradun
|Dehradun
|Cab (Car)
|Phone, Website
|All-women service
|Taxshe
|Bengaluru/Chennai
|Cab (Car)
|Website, Phone
|For women and children; women drivers
|She Scooty
|Select cities
|Scooter/Bike
|Website
|Scooty taxis for women, by women
|Dovely
|Hyderabad
|Bike Taxi
|App
|Bike-taxi exclusively for women
|Fery Rides
|Select cities
|Scooter/Bike
|App (Android)
|Women-driven scooty taxis for women
|Women Rider
|Select cities
|Car & Two-wheeler
|App (Android)
|App-based rides -- women drivers, women riders
