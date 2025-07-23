Uber to pilot women-only ride option in the US for safer travel experience

Uber has announced the launch of a new feature in the US aimed at "improving safety and confidence for women" using its platform. The initiative, called Women Preferences, will allow women riders and drivers to choose to be matched with other women.

The move comes in response to feedback from women users who expressed a desire for more control over their ride experience. "Across the US, women riders and drivers have told us they want the option to be matched with other women on trips. We’ve heard them, and now we’re introducing new ways to give them even more control over how they ride and drive," the company said in a statement.

Uber's new feature: How it works Women riders will now have more flexibility in choosing who they travel with. The company said: On-demand requests: When booking a ride, women will see an option labelled Women Drivers. If there is a delay, they can still opt for the next available driver regardless of gender.

The Reserve feature allows women to pre-schedule rides specifically with women drivers, offering more certainty in planning. Set preferences: Riders can also enable a Women Driver Preference in their app settings. Although not guaranteed, this increases their chances of being matched with a woman driver. More earning options for women drivers Women drivers will also benefit from the update. They will now have the option to accept ride requests only from women passengers, especially useful during high-demand periods such as evenings.

"Women drivers can simply toggle on the ‘Women Rider Preference’ in their app settings," Uber explained. "If they want to receive trip requests from all riders, they can turn the preference off at any time." Built on global experience Uber first tried a similar feature in Saudi Arabia in 2019, shortly after the country lifted its ban on women drivers. The company reported that the response was "overwhelmingly positive". Since then, the feature has expanded to 40 countries and has supported more than 100 million rides. Uber noted that making the feature practical and effective — especially in regions where the majority of drivers are men — required extensive testing and refinement.

"We tested, listened, and refined it in markets like Germany and France, adapting the feature to real-world rider and driver behaviours," the company stated. "As a result, in a first for the industry, we’re able to launch more reliable features that offer women riders multiple ways to be matched with a woman driver." Looking ahead The pilot programme will begin in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Detroit in the coming weeks. Uber says it will continue to improve the service through user education, partnerships, and feature development as it expands across the United States. “At Uber, we believe that when we make our platform better for women, we make it better for everyone,” the company said.