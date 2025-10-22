iPad Pro with Apple M5 available for purchase in India: Check price, offers

Apple’s 2025 iPad Pro, powered by the new M5 chip, is now available for purchase in India via Apple’s online and offline store, leading e-commerce platforms, and select retail outlets. Customers purchasing the new iPad Pro can avail bank offers and no-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plans.

ALSO READ: Apple's M5 MacBook Pro 14 available for purchase in India: Price, offers The latest iPad Pro lineup continues to offer 11-inch and 13-inch display options but brings major upgrades in performance, connectivity, and display technology over last year’s M4-powered models. It also introduces Apple’s new C1X modem for faster cellular data speeds and an N1 networking chip with support for Wi-Fi 7, ensuring improved wireless performance.

iPad Pro M5: Variants and India pricing iPad Pro M5 13-inch (Cellular + Wi-Fi) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 149,900

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 169,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 209,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 249,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 219,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 259,900

Colour: Space Black, Silver iPad Pro M5 13-inch (Wi-Fi only) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,900

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 149,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 189,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 229,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 199,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 239,900

Colour: Space Black, Silver iPad Pro M5 11-inch (Cellular + Wi-Fi)

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 119,900

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 179,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 219,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 189,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 229,900

Colour: Space Black, Silver iPad Pro M5 11-inch (Wi-Fi only) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,900

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 119,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 159,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 199,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 169,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 209,900

Colour: Space Black, Silver iPad Pro with M5: Availability and offers The new iPad Pro with M5 chip is available on Apple Store online and at Apple’s retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).