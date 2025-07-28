Meta is developing a gesture-controlled wristband that can let users operate computers and digital devices using subtle hand movements. According to a post on the Meta blog, the device uses muscle signals to control actions like moving a cursor, launching apps, and sending messages – all without touching a screen or keyboard.

The wristband is designed to function across a wide range of physical abilities. Users can “write” in the air or on surfaces such as a table or their leg, mimicking pencil-like motion, to compose messages or interact with menus.

Surface electromyography (sEMG): How it works

The core of the technology is surface electromyography (sEMG), a non-invasive method that detects electrical signals generated by muscle activity. These signals, captured by sensors embedded in the wristband, can be interpreted even before a physical gesture is made.

Meta is collaborating with Carnegie Mellon University to test the wristband’s usability for individuals with spinal cord injuries. According to Douglas Weber, professor at Carnegie Mellon's Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Neuroscience Institute, even people with complete hand paralysis exhibit some residual muscle activity, which the device can detect and interpret. ALSO READ: iOS 26 public beta hands-on: Liquid Glass, simplified UI, and new AI tools Integration with AR and accessibility Meta has developed an sEMG wristband prototype that integrates with its Orion AR glasses. This enables users to perform actions like typing, navigating menus, and sending messages hands-free, using only neuromotor signals at the wrist.