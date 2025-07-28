Surface electromyography (sEMG): How it works
Integration with AR and accessibility
Key advantages of Meta’s sEMG wristband
- Non-invasive: Does not require implants or intrusive hardware
- Portable and discreet: Easy to use in public spaces where voice commands may be impractical
- Accessibility-focused: Designed to work for users with diverse motor abilities
- Future-ready: Supports spatial computing and extended reality use cases
- With this technology, Meta aims to make human-computer interaction (HCI) more natural, inclusive, and mobile, unlocking new pathways for accessibility and immersive computing.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app