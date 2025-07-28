Apple's next-gen TV 4K and HomePod Mini 2 likely coming later this year

Apple is reportedly working to expand its smart home ecosystem with new devices expected to launch later this year. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the company is preparing refreshed versions of the Apple TV 4K and HomePod Mini, both likely to feature key internal hardware upgrades — potentially to support Apple Intelligence.

While Apple was also expected to unveil a dedicated hub for its Home devices in 2025, development delays may push that launch to a later date.

New Apple Home devices: What to expect

Apple TV 4K:

The next-generation Apple TV 4K is likely to bring notable hardware improvements over the current model. The report suggests it may be powered by either the A18 or A17 Pro chip, offering a performance leap from the A15 Bionic found in the existing model. The new chip is expected to support Apple Intelligence features, although Apple has yet to outline how these will be implemented in tvOS 26.

Another expected change is the inclusion of a built-in camera, which could enable FaceTime support natively on tvOS. Additionally, the new Apple TV 4K may include Apple's custom-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this upgrade could allow the device to integrate more tightly with other Apple home devices and improve data synchronisation. HomePod mini 2: Apple is also anticipated to unveil the next-generation HomePod Mini by the end of 2025. The report notes that this model could be equipped with a newer S-series chip — possibly the S9 or S10 used in recent Apple Watch models — which may allow it to handle select Apple Intelligence functions.