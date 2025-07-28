Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's next-gen TV 4K and HomePod Mini 2 likely coming later this year

Apple's next-gen TV 4K and HomePod Mini 2 likely coming later this year

Apple is reportedly gearing up to refresh its smart home lineup with new Apple TV and HomePod Mini models, though the anticipated Home hub device may be delayed

HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K
HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is reportedly working to expand its smart home ecosystem with new devices expected to launch later this year. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the company is preparing refreshed versions of the Apple TV 4K and HomePod Mini, both likely to feature key internal hardware upgrades — potentially to support Apple Intelligence.
 
While Apple was also expected to unveil a dedicated hub for its Home devices in 2025, development delays may push that launch to a later date.

New Apple Home devices: What to expect

Apple TV 4K:

The next-generation Apple TV 4K is likely to bring notable hardware improvements over the current model. The report suggests it may be powered by either the A18 or A17 Pro chip, offering a performance leap from the A15 Bionic found in the existing model. The new chip is expected to support Apple Intelligence features, although Apple has yet to outline how these will be implemented in tvOS 26.
Another expected change is the inclusion of a built-in camera, which could enable FaceTime support natively on tvOS.
 
Additionally, the new Apple TV 4K may include Apple’s custom-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this upgrade could allow the device to integrate more tightly with other Apple home devices and improve data synchronisation.

HomePod mini 2:

Apple is also anticipated to unveil the next-generation HomePod Mini by the end of 2025. The report notes that this model could be equipped with a newer S-series chip — possibly the S9 or S10 used in recent Apple Watch models — which may allow it to handle select Apple Intelligence functions.
Moreover, the HomePod Mini 2 is expected to incorporate Apple’s in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, potentially enabling support for newer wireless standards like Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, along with more seamless connectivity across Apple’s ecosystem.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google adds 'AI Mode' option upfront on Android Search widget: Details here

Brave and AdGuard join Signal in blocking Microsoft's Recall feature

AI agents are here: What they are capable of and where things can go wrong

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time game remake may debut earlier than expected

Garena Free Fire Max: July 28 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, and more

Topics :Apple Apple HomePod speakerApple TV

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story