Samsung Galaxy S25 FE phone with One UI 8 is in the works: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy S25 FE, a new smartphone in its Fan Edition series. According to a report by Live Mint, details about the device’s colour options and storage variants have surfaced online, hinting at a familiar configuration similar to last year’s S24 FE and new shades as of current Galaxy S25 lineup. The official launch is expected to take place around September.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect

ALSO READ: Google adds 'AI Mode' option upfront on Android Search widget: Details here According to the report, the Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be offered in two familiar storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It suggests that Samsung may not introduce higher storage variants for its Fan Edition this year either.

In terms of colours, the phone could be available in Navy, Jet Black, and Icy Blue. The same shades are there on the current Galaxy S25 lineup. However, these colourways were not part of last year’s S24 FE range, which indicates a shift toward aligning the Fan Edition’s design more closely with the premium S25 series. As per the previous reports, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chipset, the same processor used in the Galaxy S24 and S24+ models. The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added durability.