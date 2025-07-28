Google adds 'AI Mode' option upfront on Android Search widget: Details here

Google is reportedly rolling out a new AI Mode shortcut to the Google Search homescreen widget on Android that gives users quicker access to generative AI features directly from their home screen. According to a report by 9to5Google, this shortcut is now widely available across both beta and stable versions of the Google app (v16.28). This update follows Google’s ongoing push to integrate generative AI more deeply into its mobile apps.

AI Mode shortcut

ALSO READ: Meta appoints former OpenAI researcher to lead superintelligence AI group Previously, it was exclusive to Pixel Launcher, but is now rolling out widely on Android platform. Once available, it will allow users to directly type prompts into the full-screen AI Mode interface, similar to performing a standard Google search but with AI-powered enhancements.

In the redesigned Search widget, the AI Mode button appears as a standalone circular icon, positioned to the right of the voice search microphone and Google Lens icons. To enable it, users can long-press the Search widget on their homescreen, then navigate to Customise, where options for Theme, Transparency, and Shortcuts are available. Within Shortcuts, “AI Mode” appears as the second option in the grid. For non-Pixel users who are not part of the ‘AI Mode’ Search Labs experience, this new widget shortcut provides the fastest way to launch AI Mode. On devices not yet enrolled in Search Labs, the AI Mode shortcut appears as a pill-shaped button within the colourful carousel below the Search bar, rather than being embedded directly in it.