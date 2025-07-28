Perplexity's Mac app can now perform system tasks using MCP: What it means

How MCP works in Perplexity for Mac
How to set up and configure local MCP on MacOS
- Open your account settings and click on Connectors
- Before you can add MCP Connectors, you have to install the helper application PerplexityXPC so that Perplexity can securely connect to your local MCP servers
- Once the Helper is installed, go back to the Connectors settings and click Add Connector
- On the “Add Connector” page, add an MCP Connector to the “Simple” tab
- Add any name for “Server Name”, for example, MCP for AppleScript
- Add the command that is used to run the MCP server
- This can usually be found in the README of the MCP server
- Make sure you have any requirements for the MCP server installed, for example brew install node if you need npx. Ask Perplexity if you need any help installing requirements on your computer
- Enter the command after installing the requirements. For example, for https://github.com/joshrutkowski/applescript-mcp the command is npx -y @peakmojo/applescript-mcp
- Click "Save" and wait for the MCP server to show "Running" status in the Connectors list. Make sure the MCP server is running
- Go to the Perplexity homepage and toggle your MCP on underneath “Sources”
- Test your MCP server: Ask a new command in Perplexity that references the MCP server, like “check my Mac calendar”. This should run one of the MCP server’s tools and prompt you for confirmation.
What is MCP
