Meta Connect 2025: Ray-Ban Display, New Oakley smart glasses announced

Meta Connect keynote: Highlights
Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses
With the display and Neural Band working together, users can:
- Use Meta AI visually: See AI-generated answers with swipes to expand into detailed guides or how-tos.
- Messaging and video calls: Read WhatsApp or Instagram messages on the lens and join live video calls via WhatsApp or Messenger.
- Camera preview: Access a live viewfinder and zoom controls directly in the display.
- Navigation: Get step-by-step walking directions with a map overlay.
- Live captions and translations: Display real-time captions for conversations or translations for supported languages.
- Music controls: Manage music playback with cards shown on the lens and adjust volume via gestures.
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2)
- Improved battery life: Meta claims that on a full charge, Ray-Ban Meta glasses (Gen 2) can last up to eight hours with typical use. It is almost twice the claimed battery life of the first generation model.
- Charging: Meta said that a 20 minute charge takes up the second generation glasses to 50 per cent charge. It also stated that the charging case now offers additional 48 hours of charge for the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses.
- Improved Video capture: Meta has added 3K Ultra HD video capture to Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) with support for videos with ultrawide HDR, up to 60 frames per second. The glasses will also be getting two new capture settings: hyperlapse and slow motion.
- Frame styles: Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) will be available in three frame options: Wayfarer, Skyler and Headliner.
Oakley Meta Vanguard
Key highlights include:
- Oakley PRIZM lenses to block sun, wind, and dust.
- Open-ear speakers that are 6dB louder than the Oakley Meta HSTN.
- A five-microphone array tuned to reduce wind noise.
- IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.
- Optimised design for helmets and hats with Oakley’s Three-Point Fit system and three swappable nose pads.
- 12MP centered camera capable of 3K video recording.
- Up to 9 hours of battery life, with the case providing an extra 36 hours.
- Fast charging: 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes.
- Garmin device integration for real-time stat updates during workouts.
Other announcements
- Hyperscape for Quest headsets: A new feature that lets Quest 3 and Quest 3S users scan their surroundings and transform them into interactive digital environments. A beta is now available via the Hyperscape Capture app.
- Horizon TV hub: A new entertainment hub inside Quest headsets offering apps like Prime Video, YouTube, Twitch, and more, with Dolby Atmos audio support and Dolby Vision coming soon.
- New apps for Quest: Disney Plus, ESPN, and Hulu will roll out dedicated apps for the platform.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app