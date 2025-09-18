Meta Connect 2025: Ray-Ban Display, New Oakley smart glasses announced

Meta opened its annual Connect conference with a keynote unveiling its first smart glasses featuring a built-in display. Called the Meta Ray-Ban Display , these glasses integrate an in-lens screen that allows users to check notifications, view translations, access Meta AI, preview images, and more. Alongside them, the company also introduced the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) with an improved battery and upgraded camera, as well as the Oakley Meta Vanguard, a sport-focused model.

Meta Connect keynote: Highlights

Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses

The headline product of the keynote, the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, feature a color display built into the right lens. Meta explained that the display is positioned off to the side so it doesn’t obstruct the wearer’s vision and activates only for quick interactions rather than remaining constantly on. Like earlier Ray-Ban Meta glasses, they still carry microphones, speakers, and a built-in camera.

The glasses ship with the Meta Neural Band, an electromyography (EMG) wristband that translates signals from hand and finger movements into commands. It supports gestures such as scrolls and clicks, and Meta said users will soon be able to compose messages simply by moving their fingers. The Neural Band promises up to 18 hours of battery life, is water-resistant with an IPX7 rating, and is lightweight for everyday wear. With the display and Neural Band working together, users can: Use Meta AI visually: See AI-generated answers with swipes to expand into detailed guides or how-tos.

Messaging and video calls: Read WhatsApp or Instagram messages on the lens and join live video calls via WhatsApp or Messenger.

Camera preview: Access a live viewfinder and zoom controls directly in the display.

Navigation: Get step-by-step walking directions with a map overlay.

Live captions and translations: Display real-time captions for conversations or translations for supported languages.

Music controls: Manage music playback with cards shown on the lens and adjust volume via gestures. The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are priced at $799, launching in the US on September 30, with expansion to countries including the UK, Canada, France, and Italy expected in early 2026.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) Meta also introduced the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses, which refine the original design while delivering major hardware upgrades. Improved battery life: Meta claims that on a full charge, Ray-Ban Meta glasses (Gen 2) can last up to eight hours with typical use. It is almost twice the claimed battery life of the first generation model.

Charging: Meta said that a 20 minute charge takes up the second generation glasses to 50 per cent charge. It also stated that the charging case now offers additional 48 hours of charge for the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses.

Improved Video capture: Meta has added 3K Ultra HD video capture to Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) with support for videos with ultrawide HDR, up to 60 frames per second. The glasses will also be getting two new capture settings: hyperlapse and slow motion.

Frame styles: Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) will be available in three frame options: Wayfarer, Skyler and Headliner. India availability: Meta has announced that the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) will be available in India later this year.

After Oakley Meta HSTN, Oakley Meta Vanguard are the second Oakley-branded Meta smart glasses. The company said that the new glasses are designed for high-intensity sports with an action-ready camera, integrations with fitness apps, immersive audio, and more. The Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses feature Oakley's Three-Point Fit system and come with three replaceable nose pads including a low- and high-bridge fit for customised feel. The glasses are IP67 rated for dust and water resistance and are also optimised to be worn with cycling helmets and hats.

Key highlights include: Oakley PRIZM lenses to block sun, wind, and dust.

Open-ear speakers that are 6dB louder than the Oakley Meta HSTN.

A five-microphone array tuned to reduce wind noise.

IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Optimised design for helmets and hats with Oakley’s Three-Point Fit system and three swappable nose pads.

12MP centered camera capable of 3K video recording.

Up to 9 hours of battery life, with the case providing an extra 36 hours.

Fast charging: 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes.

Garmin device integration for real-time stat updates during workouts. Meta confirmed that the Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses will also launch in India later this year.