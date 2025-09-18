Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's foldable iPhone could be made in India for release in 2026: Report

Apple's foldable iPhone could be made in India for release in 2026: Report

Apple is reportedly testing foldable iPhone production in Taiwan ahead of a planned 2026 launch, with large-scale manufacturing expected to take place in India

Apple, Apple store

Representative image: Apple Hebbal store in Bengaluru

Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has held discussions with suppliers for a possible test production of foldable iPhones in Taiwan, aiming to mass produce the device in India for release in 2026, the Nikkei said on Thursday. 
The iPhone maker is targeting to produce about 95 million phones in its next lineup coming in 2026, an over 10% rise from this year, the report said, citing sources. Apple believes that releasing a long-awaited foldable model could be key to reaching the goal. 
The talks aim to tap the engineering resources and ecosystem of Apple suppliers in Taiwan to build a mini pilot line for equipment testing and fine-tuning the parameters and manufacturing steps for making a foldable iPhone, the Nikkei report said. 
 
Once steps are figured out, the process would be replicated in India to mass produce the phones, according to the report. 

Also Read

iPhone 16 Pro Max

US market brings highest returns for Tata Electronics' iPhone shipments

Tech Wrap September 17

Tech Wrap Sept 17: Nothing OS 4 beta, YouTube features, Meta Connect 2025

iOS 18.7 and iOS 26 updates on an iPhone 16 Pro Max

Still on iOS 18? Take note of these before you update your iPhone to iOS 26

iphone-17-pro-cosmic orange

iPhone 17 Pro Max in cosmic orange colour already out of stock in US, India

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26 update could affect iPhone's battery, performance: What Apple says

Suppliers have identified a potential site in a northern Taiwanese city for the mooted pilot line. 
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report. 
At its annual product launch event earlier this month, Apple introduced an upgraded line of iPhones, alongside a slimmer iPhone Air, and held prices steady amid U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs that have hurt the company's profit.

More From This Section

Nothing Ear 3

Nothing Ear 3 to launch today with Super Mic, CMF Headphone Pro on Sept 29

Google Discover feed update

Google Discover: Soon, you will see social posts, short videos and articles

The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses

Meta launches $799 Ray-Ban smart glasses with built-in display, AI features

NothingOS 4.0 based on Android 16 (Open Beta)

NothingOS 4.0, based on Android 16, set to rollout in beta soon: What's new

Google Gemini in Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Nano Banana trends push Gemini to lead position on Apple, Google app stores

Topics : Apple Apple India Foldable iphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon