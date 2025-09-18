Apple's foldable iPhone could be made in India for release in 2026: Report

Apple has held discussions with suppliers for a possible test production of foldable iPhones in Taiwan, aiming to mass produce the device in India for release in 2026, the Nikkei said on Thursday.

The iPhone maker is targeting to produce about 95 million phones in its next lineup coming in 2026, an over 10% rise from this year, the report said, citing sources. Apple believes that releasing a long-awaited foldable model could be key to reaching the goal.

The talks aim to tap the engineering resources and ecosystem of Apple suppliers in Taiwan to build a mini pilot line for equipment testing and fine-tuning the parameters and manufacturing steps for making a foldable iPhone, the Nikkei report said.