Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's foldable iPhone could be made in India for release in 2026: Report

Apple's foldable iPhone could be made in India for release in 2026: Report

Apple is reportedly testing foldable iPhone production in Taiwan ahead of a planned 2026 launch, with large-scale manufacturing expected to take place in India

Apple, Apple store
Representative image: Apple Hebbal store in Bengaluru
Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple has held discussions with suppliers for a possible test production of foldable iPhones in Taiwan, aiming to mass produce the device in India for release in 2026, the Nikkei said on Thursday. 
The iPhone maker is targeting to produce about 95 million phones in its next lineup coming in 2026, an over 10% rise from this year, the report said, citing sources. Apple believes that releasing a long-awaited foldable model could be key to reaching the goal. 
The talks aim to tap the engineering resources and ecosystem of Apple suppliers in Taiwan to build a mini pilot line for equipment testing and fine-tuning the parameters and manufacturing steps for making a foldable iPhone, the Nikkei report said. 
Once steps are figured out, the process would be replicated in India to mass produce the phones, according to the report. 
Suppliers have identified a potential site in a northern Taiwanese city for the mooted pilot line. 
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report. 
At its annual product launch event earlier this month, Apple introduced an upgraded line of iPhones, alongside a slimmer iPhone Air, and held prices steady amid U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs that have hurt the company's profit.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nothing Ear 3 to launch today with Super Mic, CMF Headphone Pro on Sept 29

Google Discover: Soon, you will see social posts, short videos and articles

Meta launches $799 Ray-Ban smart glasses with built-in display, AI features

NothingOS 4.0, based on Android 16, set to rollout in beta soon: What's new

Nano Banana trends push Gemini to lead position on Apple, Google app stores

Topics :Apple Apple IndiaFoldable iphone

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story